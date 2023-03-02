Black Ferns, Wallaroos lock in dates for 2023 O'Reilly Cup

The Black Ferns and Wallaroos will meet each other at least twice this year.

The Black Ferns will take on the Wallaroos in Brisbane on June 29 and face them again in New Zealand on September 30 in the annual battle for the O’Reilly Cup.

New Zealand Rugby announced on Thursday some details around what the world champions’ test schedule will be for 2023, although there is still plenty of it to be confirmed, including where the trans-Tasman test in New Zealand will be held.

As reported by Stuff on Wednesday, World Rugby has also confirmed the Pacific Four Series for 2023, involving New Zealand, Australia, Canada and the United States.

The test between the Wallaroos and Black Ferns in Brisbane will double as a Pacific Four Series test.

The Pacific Four Series will see the Black Ferns travel to Canada for the final two rounds of the series with the Black Ferns playing Canada in round three.

David White/Stuff Allan Bunting will begin his role as Black Ferns head coach with a test against Australia in Brisbane.

All four teams will compete over two weekends in early July, for the right to be crowned 2023 champions. No dates, venues or kick off times have been announced yet.

The cross-regional, international competition also acts as one of the principle annual qualification routes for the top two tiers of WXV with the top three placed teams qualifying for WXV 1 and the fourth-placed team securing a place in WXV 2. The locations for WXV will be announced next month, with NZ Rugby hoping to secure the hosting rights.

Black Ferns director of rugby Allan Bunting said the Black Ferns are looking forward to returning to test match rugby.

“We are delighted to have an exciting test schedule ahead of us,” Bunting said.

To consistently be involved in fixtures both in New Zealand and abroad enables us to be able to build depth and challenge us as a team, while allowing our fans to continue on this journey with us.”

Bunting said it would be a fantastic opportunity to be able to host the six best women’s teams in the world in New Zealand.

“It would be great for New Zealand as a country to continue to generate the excitement they showed for women’s rugby during the Rugby World Cup, as we would like to see Aotearoa - New Zealand backing the Black Ferns when WXV kicks-off,” he said.

AT A GLANCE

Pacific Four Series 2023 match schedule:

Round 1

Madrid, Spain

Canada v USA – April, Spain, Estadio Nacional de la Universidad Complutense de Madrid

Round 2

Australia v New Zealand – June, Australia

Round 3

Canada v New Zealand – July, Canada

USA v Australia – July, Canada

Round 4

Canada v USA – July, Canada

USA v New Zealand - July, Canada

O’Reilly Cup:

Australia vs. Black Ferns – Thursday 29 June, Brisbane, Australia

Black Ferns vs. Australia – Saturday 30 September, TBC, New Zealand