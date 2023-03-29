Wes Clarke leaves Black Ferns after seven years as assistant coach

Wes Clarke was an assistant coach with the Black Ferns for seven years.

Wes Clarke has left the Black Ferns after seven years as their assistant coach after he missed out on the top job to Allan Bunting.

The appointment of Bunting as the Black Ferns' director of rugby was confirmed last month and the new coach revealed Clarke “was pretty keen for this role”.

Bunting replaced the retiring Wayne Smith after last year’s epic Rugby World Cup victory on home soil and Clarke has quit, opting not to continue as one of their assistants, as he takes on a new coaching role in the sport.

Clarke and Bunting were in the coaching group together, with the latter hired as their manager of culture and leadership for their campaign through to the World Cup, and Clarke was the defence coach.

But they won’t be working together in the next coaching set-up, which is yet to be finalised, with Bunting’s position the only job confirmed at this stage ahead of the Black Ferns’ first test of the season against Australia in Brisbane on June 29.

New Zealand Rugby confirmed Clarke had decided to move on from the Black Ferns, who he had worked closely with since 2015.

He was a key part of their coaching team for their World Cup wins in 2017 and 2022.

After his long association with women’s rugby, NZ Rugby announced on Tuesday that Clarke had a new role in the men’s game, as an assistant with the New Zealand under-20s.

Clarke is joining their new coaching group that will be led by All Blacks sevens coach Clark Laidlaw, with Canterbury men’s head coach Marty Bourke also one of their new assistants ahead of the World Rugby Under-20 Championship in South Africa in June and July.

As well as the Black Ferns, Clarke was the Hurricanes Poua’s first head coach in last year’s inaugural Super Rugby Aupiki.

The South African-born coach had also worked in roles in Manawatū.

Bunting, one of the masterminds behind the long success of the Black Ferns sevens through to their Olympic gold in Tokyo in 2021, was NZ Rugby’s preferred candidate, however, to lead the Black Ferns through to the next World Cup in England in 2025.

After Aupiki’s conclusion in Hamilton last weekend, when Matatū beat the Chiefs 33-31 in the decider, Bunting and NZ Rugby are in the process of deciding who the next Black Ferns assistants will be.

STUFF Allan Bunting was unveiled as the Black Ferns' new director of rugby through to the 2025 World Cup (First published on February 10, 2023)

Whitney Hansen was their forwards coach last year, but whether she is retained or not hasn’t been confirmed yet.

As well as Smith, Sir Graham Henry and scrum mentor Mike Cron are also expected to move on.

Smith was sat next to Bunting in the stands at FMG Stadium Waikato for Aupiki’s final round, but he is not expected to be involved in any official capacity.

Clarke’s departure is one certainty.

Andrew Cornaga/PHOTOSPORT Wayne Smith and Wes Clarke at a Black Ferns training session ahead of last year’s Rugby World Cup final at Eden Park.

Meanwhile, sevens coach Laidlaw will lead the New Zealand under-20s this year in between his commitments with the All Blacks sevens.

The global Under-20 Championship is returning for the first time since 2019 after it wasn’t played for three years because of Covid-19’s impact.

The men’s World Sevens Series finishes in London on May 21, eight days before the junior Kiwi side plays their first match of the season against Australia in Wellington.

Their squad will be named in April and most will be selected from the under-20s Super Rugby tournament won by the Blues, who beat the Hurricanes 50-36 in last Saturday’s final in Taupō.

They have another match with Australia in the capital in June before their campaign in the Under-20 Championship starts against Wales in Paarl later that month.

The South Africa tournament finishes with the final on July 14.

Laidlaw will return to coach the All Blacks sevens for their next season which is due to start in December and ends with the Paris Olympics next July.

Schedule for New Zealand under-20s

New Zealand v Australia in Wellington, Monday, May 29

New Zealand v Australia in Wellington, Saturday, June 3

World Rugby Under-20 Championship in Paarl, South Africa (NZ time)

New Zealand v Wales, 2am, Sunday, June 25

New Zealand v France, 11:30pm, Thursday, June 29

New Zealand v Japan, 2am, Wednesday, July 5