New Black Fern Lucy Jenkins leaves behind building wardrobes to live childhood dream

Coach Allan Bunting gets his squad together after announcing 34 Black Ferns contracts.

Lucy Jenkins has left behind building wardrobes to live her childhood dream of being a Black Fern.

The 22-year-old from Christchurch was among the six new Black Ferns called up to Allan Bunting’s first squad as head coach and starts life as a professional rugby player with the world champions this week in Wellington.

The kid from Kirwee with distinctive red hair got the life-changing phone call from Bunting a few weeks ago after an outstanding Super Rugby Aupiki campaign with Matatū.

“It was a surreal moment because it wasn't in my plans for this year,” Jenkins said.

READ MORE:

* The five Black Ferns to watch from Allan Bunting's first selections as head coach

* Black Ferns await Ruby Tui decision on her future as NZR announces 34 contracted players

* Super Rugby Aupiki: The new Black Ferns contenders to emerge in Stuff's team of the season

* Black Ferns coach Allan Bunting expects absent Ruby Tui to return to play 'towards the end of the year'



“To tell my family and call up lots of people that night, I couldn't really sleep because I was shaken up.

”I told my mum, she was crying all over the place, and it was an unreal moment to show that the work you put in can pay off.

“Last year, I was working for my dad building wardrobes.

“When I got that call, I didn't have to go to work on Monday and go build wardrobes.”

Kirk Hargreaves/Stuff Lucy Jenkins, 12, from West Melton School meets All Black Ma'a Nonu in 2013.

A tough, relentless loose forward, her season was so impressive that her call-up appeared all but certain before Matatū upset the Chiefs Manawa in last month’s decider to win the trophy in Aupiki’s second edition.

“I could have named her the player of Aupiki before the final,” Bunting said.

“Her work rate and commitment into everything, massive turnovers at critical times, she was massively impressive. She can really lift this team.”

Jenkins will have to wait more than two months for a possible test debut, when the Black Ferns return for the Pacific Four Series in June and July, to fulfil her ambition that was inspired by legendary Black Ferns forward Casey Caldwell (née Robertson).

Caldwell, who won three Rugby World Cups between 2002 and 2010 and played 38 tests over 12 years, worked on the family’s farm and Jenkins started playing rugby when she was only four.

“She was an absolute freak, such a hearty ball carrier. She also has red hair,” Jenkins said of Caldwell.

Rugby is in the family’s blood. She first played for father Simon’s club, Kirwee, before West Melton. She joined Christchurch when she was 15 where her mother, Megan, is the physio.

“I was playing with boys for a long time as one of the only girls in competitions across Canterbury,” Jenkins said.

She attended a training session run by the All Blacks at Christchurch’s Rugby Park in 2013 and the starstruck 12-year-old met iconic centre Ma’a Nonu, winning an award for her performances as a back.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Lucy Jenkins was Matatū’s player of the year as they won Super Rugby Aupiki for the first time.

Four years later, Jenkins made her debut for Canterbury as a 16-year-old in the Farah Palmer Cup when she was committed to a career in the forwards and has battled for six years to reach the top.

Jenkins has been juggling study at the University of Canterbury (a degree in sports coaching) while working with her father assembling wardrobes, something she has enjoyed because it gave her flexibility to train for what she hoped would be a rugby career.

Indeed, after flying up to watch the Black Ferns win last November’s epic World Cup final against England at a sold-out Eden Park, she and a few team-mates dedicated most of the summer to training for the new season to earn a Black Ferns contract.

“The atmosphere was insane,” Jenkins said.

“It was a big motivator for me and was a moment where I wanted to be on the field.”

The hard work has paid off.

“For so long, you've done all the training but just for the love of the game,” she added.

“To get paid to do it, it's pretty crazy.”