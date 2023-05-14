How Renee Holmes went from kicking herself in the guts to kicking a crucial penalty

Matatū fullback Renee Holmes celebrates after their win over Chiefs Manawa in this year’s Super Rugby Aupiki final.

Before the missed conversion and missed penalty that ultimately decided the Super Rugby Aupiki final, there was a crucial make down the other end.

But before Renee Holmes added three points to Matatū’s total, pushing their lead over Chiefs Manawa out to seven points with seven minutes remaining, there was a moment three weeks earlier where she didn’t step up in a pressure situation.

The final three points from Holmes’ boot made all the difference in the end in the decider, as the Chiefs scored a late try to pull within two at their FMG Stadium Waikato home, but blew golden opportunities first to draw level, then to win the decider after the hooter.

As a result, Matatū won 33-31 and took the trophy from Hamilton back to Christchurch, where they had come out on the losing end three weeks previously against Hurricanes Poua.

With three minutes to go in that round-robin match at Ngā Puna Wai and the Hurricanes up 25-24, Matatū won a penalty right in front, and all eyes turned to Holmes, who was not only their kicker, but also the first-choice kicker for the Black Ferns during last year’s Rugby World Cup triumph.

The 23-year-old could be seen shaking her head and after a brief discussion, the home team ended up kicking for the corner and a lineout and their efforts to get their noses in front in the dying minutes ultimately came to nothing.

Reflecting on those events as she went into camp with the Black Ferns for the first time this year in mid-April, Holmes said she was grateful to have gone through them.

“In that moment, when there was the opportunity to kick that penalty, I definitely wasn't in a place where I thought I'd be able to or that the best option was for me to take it.

“I asked my mates if they wanted to take it, but we ended up going for the line in that instance.

“I was kicking myself in the guts for a good week after that one, for not putting my hand up and doing my duty.

“After that moment, it was a big learning for me, that however tired I am, however I feel, my team believed in me, so I've got to believe in myself in those moments.”

Holmes said the aftermath of the loss to the Hurricanes had been “quite tough” for her.

“After the game I was quite upset, even the next day I was quite upset.

“That night and that day I reached out to a few other kickers and a few other leadership players [asking] what would you do in this situation?

“All things were leading to just backing myself and taking that kick regardless.”

Three weeks later, Matatū had come back from 19-0 down against the undefeated Chiefs to hold a 30-26 lead with seven minutes to play, when they won a penalty.

By that stage, Holmes had already kicked two conversions and two penalties as well as scoring a pair of five-pointers in an impressive all-round performance.

Her third penalty in the final gave Matatū a seven-point lead that proved crucial and she said the key lesson she had learned after her wobble earlier in Aupiki was that “it’s okay to fail”.

“Obviously our job is to get it over, but there are going to be times when you miss that winning penalty kick.

“I feel like you have to feel that feeling of missing the winning penalty kick to be able to kick the winning penalty kick.

“That was quite a big learning ... and now I kind of feel ready for anything.

“I know my teammates back my ability – I genuinely felt that after [the Hurricanes] game.

“I've never felt like that before in a team, the way they so confidently backed me and especially [Matatū captain Alana Bremner] as a leader saying, ‘Ren, you've got this’, that was just something else.

“It was definitely a big learning step for me in my career and I'm grateful it happened, because I definitely wouldn't have been as confident as I am right now and ready to hit anything.”

The counterpoint to Holmes’ journey over the course of Aupiki was the way the grand final ended, with Chiefs kicker Tenika Willison missing a conversion that would have levelled the scores with minutes to play and the penalty that followed that would have consigned Matatū to defeat.

“I felt for Neeks heavily in that moment,” Holmes said.

“Those are golden moments in your career where if you hit it nicely and get it over, you're the hero. In that moment she obviously didn't hit it like she wanted to and I definitely felt for her.”

Holmes was among those contracted by the Black Ferns last month and coach Allan Bunting later told Stuff he “was massively impressed” with her performances during the Rugby World Cup last year, where she started at fullback in the crunch knockout matches against France and England.

“She played in that final with absolute freedom, in front of a crowd like that [43,000-strong].

“She's been special. I'm glad she's part of this group and she is an important part of it.

“I think we'll see her continue to impress and develop.”

For her part, Holmes said she was “definitely excited” to continue being the Black Ferns’ leading kicker when they return to action against Australia in Brisbane at the end of June to kick off the Pacific Four series that also features Canada and the United States.

“I didn’t think I was an option going into the World Cup last year.

“I didn’t have much practice under my belt and I'd never really kicked in games, but I knew within myself I've always been a goal kicker and I've always enjoyed it.

“So fortunately I’ve been able to identify that and now it's just taken my game to another level and given me another tool to have in my toolbox when it comes to selection time.

“I'm so excited to hopefully put some kicking on display again this year and it's only going to get better with more practice.”