Ruby Tui re-signs with the Black Ferns for two more years

Ruby Tui and the Black Ferns celebrate after beating England in the Rugby World Cup final.

Ruby Tui has re-signed with New Zealand Rugby.

The Black Ferns superstar revealed on Sunday evening that she was staying with the Black Ferns for two more years, although she will be taking “an immediate sabbatical”.

Tui, 31, is one of NZ Rugby’s biggest stars after a brilliant Rugby World Cup campaign, although she took a break from the game after the tournament and did not feature in Super Rugby Aupiki.

“It’s a massive day for me and my family,” she told Sky Sport’s The Breakdown. “I’m really happy and I couldn’t have done it without New Zealand coming out and supporting women’s rugby.

“There’s been offers and it took me ages to sit there and think about what makes me happy. Me and NZR were going back and forth for a long time and in the end, thank goodness, we came to a space we agreed on.”

Tui revealed she had been inundated with offers from overseas, including one from the NRLW competition, but said further details regarding her sabbatical would be confirmed in the comings days.

As well as an outstanding player in both Sevens and the 15s games, Tui has become a symbol of Black Ferns’ hard-won prominence and progress.

“Our generation of players have lived that change,” Tui told Stuff in March.

“We’ve gone from chopping up firewood and doing car washes to raise money, to having everything paid for, business class flights, everything, and then on top of that you're paid to go.

“So yeah, I feel very overwhelmed with gratitude that it was our path and our destiny.

“But at the same time, absolutely, it's a responsibility. It’s kind of that whole role model thing, right? Like, if you achieve and you inspire people you become a role model, you don't get to say whether you want to be one or not.

“And whether you deserve to be one or not. And whether your antics on the weekend reflect that you are or not, we just become one. So we just became responsible for women's rugby really.”

Tui’s signature is a coup for NZ Rugby, which is facing increasing pressure for its top players from the NRLW in Australia.

Tui’s contract should take her through to the next Rugby World Cup, which is to be held in England in 2025.

The women’s game in the Northern Hemisphere is going from strength to strength, and almost 60,000 turned out at the weekend to watch England beat France in the Six Nations.

NZ Rugby has been in talks with World Rugby about hosting the WXV competition later this year, which would bring both England and France to New Zealand.

The Black Ferns are set to play eight tests this year – including two against the Wallaroos – and if they secure the WXV competition they can build on the momentum of their Rugby World Cup victory.