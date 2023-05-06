'Shocked' Kate Henwood swaps accounting for Black Ferns contract after unlikely call-up

Allan Bunting got his first squad together in Wellington after announcing 34 Black Ferns contracts (First published on April 18, 2023).

One day, Kate Henwood was at work as a management accountant in Whakatāne.

Her phone rang. It was Allan Bunting, the new Black Ferns coach, offering her a full-time contract and the chance to live and train as a professional rugby player for the first time. She was “shocked”.

“The next day, I was like 'did I dream that just happened'. It was really surprising,” she said.

The 34-year-old prop from Ōpōtiki had earned her opportunity after impressing for the Chiefs Manawa in Super Rugby Aupiki this season, starting every match at loosehead after only joining their squad as injury cover in February.

She was barely known outside of Bay of Plenty rugby circles. However, less than three months later, the mother of two’s meteoric rise to the Black Ferns was confirmed last week.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Kate Henwood has come from nowhere to make the Black Ferns.

Henwood’s signing was locked in a few weeks after most of the squad because she had to resign from her job at Control Tech Ltd, an electrical engineering company in Whakatāne, although she will continue with some part-time work to keep in contact and plans to return after her crack at professional rugby.

“It did mean big changes. I'm older, with a career, and I've worked hard to get to where I was,” she said.

“It was a big decision.”

Her story will become less common as women’s rugby increases its professionalism, with fewer players needing a separate career to pay the bills, and with more pathways and playing options for the next generation in New Zealand and overseas, and in other sports.

“I've probably not been dreaming about this. Maybe 10 years ago I was. But you're never going to get an opportunity like this, to train full-time,” she added.

“I've always done rugby on the side. To be full-time and to see what you can achieve, that's the most exciting thing.”

She is one of five siblings, with four rugby-playing brothers who were among the first to know of her call-up, including former Chiefs, Hurricanes and Māori All Blacks loose forward Sam Henwood.

“He was the golden child, but I've now surpassed him,” she joked.

Michael Bradley/Getty Images Kate Henwood made the switch to full-time prop in last year’s Farah Palmer Cup for Bay of Plenty.

Henwood, after a few years away, only returned to representative rugby last year for the Bay of Plenty Volcanix in the Farah Palmer Cup – her first her full season at prop.

She has also played at lock and in the back row but is enjoying the technical side of life as a loosehead after several weeks in a more professional environment with the Chiefs, learning all the nuances of scrummaging, and adopting that role “as you get older and slower”, she quipped.

Alongside two Black Ferns, tighthead Tanya Kalounivale and another front rower from Ōpōtiki, test hooker Luka Connor, Henwood was prominent in the Chiefs’ scrum which utterly dominated Aupiki, albeit losing to Matatū in the final.

Given the chance in a competition like Aupiki, which should be a platform for players such as Henwood to get an opportunity with the Black Ferns, and with the impact of their epic Rugby World Cup win last year, more talent should stay in New Zealand.

Henwood, of course, will be still “mum” while with the Black Ferns with the support of partner Chubb and daughter Stella, 8, and son Connor, 3.

“Stella started getting excited when I was around the Volcanix. There was a home game that she came to, and we were signing autographs,” Henwood said.

“She started thinking, ‘this is a big deal’.

“Then, at the Chiefs, she was saying 'is that Black Fern in your team, mum'. She thinks they're really cool. Not mum, though.”

Mum might be cooler at home with a Black Ferns cap.