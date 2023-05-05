Black Ferns poised for England, France rematches in mini World Cup held in New Zealand

NZ Rugby has announced it will stage the inaugural WXV1 when the Black Ferns are due to play England, France and Wales.

The Black Ferns are poised to host blockbuster tests against England and France later this year when New Zealand stages the inaugural WXV1.

In a major coup for New Zealand Rugby and the women’s game, the three best teams from Europe will face the top three sides from the Pacific Four Series – which will almost certainly include the Black Ferns – in nine tests across the country in October and November.

NZ Rugby on Friday confirmed it would be hosting the new elite women’s rugby tournament, as reported by Stuff, which is effectively a mini World Cup involving the top six nations in the world.

Venues haven’t been announced yet, although Black Ferns star Ruby Tui has revealed that matches could be held in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

Chris Lendrum, NZ Rugby’s professional rugby and performance general manager, expects there to be massive interest in the tournament after record crowds attended the Black Ferns’ Rugby World Cup matches last year in Auckland and Whangārei.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Black Ferns fullback Renee Holmes, right, celebrating a try in last year’s Rugby World Cup final against England.

“We want to further bolster the momentum in the women’s game. This is fantastic, so soon after the World Cup,” Lendrum said.

“The intention is to take this tournament around the country, more so than we could for the Rugby World Cup. That’s going to give fans more opportunity to engage with the Black Ferns and the other international teams to enjoy the festival that WXV will be.”

Through the three rounds of matches, which will be played between October 20 and November 4, Lendrum said one test would be played on Friday night before a double-header on Saturday.

World Rugby decided the dates which mean the first two rounds of the tournament will be on the same weekends as the quarterfinals and semifinals of the men’s Rugby World Cup in France, although different time zones mean matches don’t clash directly.

In WXV1, the Black Ferns would play tests against Wales, who they beat twice at the World Cup, as well as northern heavyweights France and England, who they defeated in the semifinal and final of the tournament respectively to win their sixth world title.

A rematch of the World Cup decider between the Black Ferns and England would be billed as the main event, with new Kiwi coach Allan Bunting potentially facing John Mitchell, the ex-All Blacks coach who was this week confirmed as Simon Middleton’s replacement in the England job.

“Firstly, we’ve got to qualify through the Pacific Four Series, but it’s awesome to have [WXV] here,” Bunting said.

“It’s more test matches for our ladies – what a great opportunity for women’s rugby.”

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Alana Bremner runs into England’s defence in the World Cup final.

The world champion Black Ferns will play Australia, Canada and the United States in the Pacific Four Series in June and July.

The top three will progress to the WXV1. In crossover matches, each play the three highest-ranked teams from this year’s Six Nations: England, France and Wales.

While the Black Ferns are not yet confirmed to play in WXV1, they are all but certain to take part because, at this point, they are a much stronger and more professional team than Australia, Canada and the United States.

They have never been beaten by Australia or Canada and have lost only once to the United States in the semifinals of the first women’s World Cup in Wales in 1991, when the game was amateur.

The WXV is being driven by World Rugby to grow the women’s game after the World Cup in New Zealand attracted record crowds, including 42,579 for the final at Eden Park when the Black Ferns stunned tournament favourites and world No 1 England.

That figure was a world record attendance for women’s rugby, but it was broken last weekend when 58,498 watched England beat France at Twickenham in a Six Nations decider.

The Black Ferns will play at least seven tests this season, with four at home, and their first will be against Australia in Brisbane on June 29. They will also host the Wallaroos in another O’Reilly Cup test in September.

Black Ferns’ tests in 2023

Pacific Four Series

June 29: Australia v Black Ferns at Kayo Stadium, Brisbane (also an O’Reilly Cup test)

July 9: Canada v Black Ferns at TD Place Stadium, Ottawa

July 15: United States v Black Ferns at TD Place Stadium, Ottawa

O’Reilly Cup

September 30: Black Ferns v Australia in New Zealand (TBC)

WXV1

October 20-November 4: Three rounds in New Zealand (TBC)