Black Fern Cheyelle Robins-Reti switches codes, signs for Canberra Raiders in NRLW

Black Fern Cheyelle Robins-Reti has switched codes to join the Canberra Raiders in their inaugural NRLW season.

The 26-year-old outside back didn’t get a Black Ferns contract in Allan Bunting’s first squad this year.

She played for Matatū in Super Rugby Aupiki and played five tests in 2021 and 2022.

However, her last test was last June against Canada in Auckland. She wasn’t part of last year’s Rugby World Cup-winning squad.

She has also been on the fringes of the Black Ferns sevens but never established her place in the team.

The opportunity of a contract in rugby league in the first Raiders’ women’s squad was too good to turn down.

Raiders coach Darrin Borthwick said Robins-Reti reached out because she wanted to try league.

“Cheyelle was just one of those ones where I had a player manager send across some footage of her,” Borthwick said in a state,emt/

“Sometimes when you see someone’s highlights, they immediately get your attention and you’ve got to act on it so we started talks with Cheyelle.

“We had a zoom call with her and found out a bit more about her off field, she’s one that I’m very excited about and we acted on that pretty quickly. I’m really excited to get her here and start her Rugby League journey. She could be one to watch out for.”

The Canberra club are joining an expanding NRLW which is growing to 10 teams and starts in July before finishing in October.

The competition has been on a recruitment drive and targeted New Zealand’s players in 15s and sevens, although New Zealand Rugby has managed to retain almost all of its top talent.

Niall Guthrie is joining the Gold Coast Titans after ending her decorated sevens career with the World Series title the Black Ferns sevens won last weekend.

The Raiders confirmed Robins-Reti’s signing on Wednesday with another code hopper, Grace Kemp, who played for the Wallaroos at last year’s World Cup.

Robins-Reti hasn’t played league at an elite level but should be effective on the wing or at fullback.

She played on the right wing for Matatū as they upset the Chiefs Manawa in the Aupiki final in March.

“I just loved the challenge of being the underdog team coming into the competition. I think I kind of had a bit of that with Matatū this year so I guess being able to create your own legacy within an already established competition is quite exciting for me,” Robins-Reti said in a statement.

“I know that the girls who have already been signed, there are some big names in there and a lot of experience, but hopefully I’ll be able to learn quickly and just get amongst the awesome environment that I think Darrin’s already trying to create.”