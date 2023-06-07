Nine debutants named in Black Ferns squad for Pacific Four series, O'Reilly Cup

Kate Henwood of Chiefs Manawa has been named in the Black Ferns for the first time, aged 34.

Nine debutants – including a 34-year-old prop – have been named in the first Black Ferns squad for 2023.

The New Zealand women’s rugby squad was named in Hamilton on Wednesday morning, with the city to host the Black Ferns for the first time since 2013 for the final O’Reilly Cup test at the end of September.

Ruahei Demant and Kennedy Simon will co-captain the 30-player squad for the World Cup champions, with the opening test for the Pacific Four Series and O’Reilly Cup against Australia in Brisbane later this month.

Black Ferns Director of Rugby Allan Bunting has lent heavily on the performances of players in this year’s Super Rugby Aupiki competition.

Sylvia Brunt is the youngest of the squad at 19, while debutant Kate Henwood is the eldest at 34. With the retirement of Black Ferns veterans Kendra Cocksedge and Renee Woodman-Wickliffe, Demant is now the highest capped player with 26 appearances.

Bunting said he and assistant coaches Steve Jackson, Tony Christie and Mike Delany have been impressed with how the newcomers have taken hold of their opportunity.

Bruce Mackay/Stuff Allan Bunting has named his first Black Ferns squad.

In the front row Grace Gago, Henwood and Esther Faiaoga-Tilo are named, while Matatū Player of the Year Lucy Jenkins joins the loose forwards. In the backline, halfback Iritana Hohaia and first five-eighth Rosie Kelly have received call-ups, while Chiefs Manawa outside backs Tenika Willison and Mererangi Paul will get a chance to show their talent on the international stage.

In line to become a dual international, former New Zealand Rugby League Kiwi Fern Katelyn Vahaakolo rounds out the debutants.

“These players have impressed us across Super Rugby Aupiki, but more importantly have joined our Black Ferns environment and taken the opportunity to put their best foot forward to wear the black jersey. We are excited to see their progression this year,” Bunting said.

Grace Brooker returns from injury to be named in the Black Ferns squad for the first time since 2021, alongside Black Ferns Sevens player Kelsey Teneti, who makes the transition back to the fifteens format following her debut at last year’s Pacific Four Series.

“Grace has been inspirational in her return to the game. Her energy is contagious, and it has been great to see her back in our Black Ferns environment,” Bunting said.

“Kelsey has been a part of the 2023 Black Ferns Sevens campaign and while she is still putting her hand up for the 2024 Paris Olympics, she is a talented midfielder and is eager to grow her fifteens game with her sights on the 15s Rugby World Cup.”

Black Ferns squad: Ayesha Leti-I'iga, Katelyn Vahaakolo, Mererangi Paul, Renee Holmes, Tenika Willison, Amy du Plessis, Grace Brooker, Kelsey Teneti, Logo-I-Pulotu Lemapu Atai'i (Sylvia) Brunt, Rosie Kelly, Ruahei Demant (co-captain), Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu, Iritana Hohaia, Alana Bremner, Kendra Reynolds, Kennedy Simon (co-captain), Liana Mikaele Tu'u, Lucy Jenkins, Chelsea Bremner, Joanah Ngan Woo, Maiakawanakaulani Roos, Amy Rule, Esther Faiaoga-Tilo, Tanya Kalounivale, Georgia Ponsonby, Grace Gago, Luka Connor, Kate Henwood, Krystal Murray, Philippa Love.

Unavailable for selection due to injury: Awhina Tangen Wainohu, Charmaine McMenamin, Hazel Tubic, Layla Sae, Patricia Maliepo, Santo Taumata. Unavailable for selection due to sabbatical: Ruby Tui.