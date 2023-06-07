Nine uncapped players in Black Ferns squad for Pacific Four Series, O'Reilly Cup

Tenika Willison has been called up to the Black Ferns for the first time.

Tenika Willison was on stage at her old school when her name was read out among the nine uncapped players in Allan Bunting’s first Black Ferns squad.

Eight of those, including Willison, have been called up for the first time and make up nearly a third of the squad named on Wednesday at Hamilton Girls’ High School.

There was a special applause for Black Ferns co-captain Kennedy Simon, who lifted last year’s Rugby World Cup trophy at Eden Park after a memorable tournament. She also attended the school with Willison.

“It’s where my love for the game really started,” Willison said.

READ MORE:

* Police officer Iritana Hohaia gets the call to pursue Black Ferns career

* Black Fern Cheyelle Robins-Reti switches codes, signs for Canberra Raiders in NRLW

* How Renee Holmes went from kicking herself in the guts to kicking a crucial penalty

* 'Shocked' Kate Henwood swaps accounting for Black Ferns contract after unlikely call-up

* The 'heavy responsibility' that kept Black Ferns star Ruby Tui in New Zealand



Hundreds of students carefully listened as former Black Fern Honey Hireme-Smiler read out the 30 players picked for the Pacific Four Series in June and July.

“We probably don’t get back to our roots as much as what we could. To be here today as an ex-student, it’s pretty special,” Willison added.

“Me and Kennedy have family who are in the Hamilton Girls’ High first XV. The coach, Reuben Samuels, was ours as well, so everything is like a full circle moment.”

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF The Black Ferns announced their 30-player squad at Hamilton Girls' High School on Wednesday.

Willison’s younger cousin, Mihi Kerr, is in their team. Two players, 16-year-olds Ruby Hart and Sina Toa, were also on stage putting questions to Black Ferns coach Bunting, Simon, Willison and other debutants Katelyn Vahaakalo and Kate Henwood.

Loosehead prop Henwood, 34, has been called up for the first time after an excellent Super Rugby Aupiki season with the Chiefs Manawa. Blues winger Vahaakalo makes the cut after playing in last year’s Rugby League World Cup final for the Kiwi Ferns.

There were laughs and reflection on their careers and their lives, with Willison saying she didn’t feel she had played enough at 25, something that is driving her to improve in her career.

Her call-up, among the uncapped nine, gives the Black Ferns an extra outside back for tests to come against Australia (in Brisbane) before they head to Canada next month to play the Canadians and the United States, with another O’Reilly Cup test against the Wallaroos confirmed for Hamilton in September.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Kate Henwood, left, with Black Ferns co-captain Kennedy Simon at the squad announcement.

The Black Ferns’ starting forward pack will be similar to last year’s World Cup side, but there is significant change throughout their backs because of former halfback Kendra Cocksedge’s retirement and the absence of sevens stars such as Theresa Fitzpatrick, Stacey Waaka and Portia Woodman-Wickliffe.

“We’ve got really good experience in our group, then we’ve got none. We’re two-and-a-half years out from a World Cup, so it’s a good opportunity to throw them to the lions and see how we go,” Bunting said.

Willison is in the squad while Ruby Tui remains on a sabbatical (playing sevens in the United States) and wasn’t initially called up for the Black Ferns in April, but she is still contracted to sevens and wants a crack at playing tests while the sevens teams have their off-season.

After excelling at fullback for the Chiefs, she should get a chance, as well as the other new backs, Vahaakolo and Mererangi Paul.

Hurricanes Poua halfback Iritana Hohaia was the only uncapped player who has been called up before, in 2021.

Matatū No 10 Rosie Kelly is the reserve first five-eighth to co-captain Ruahei Demant and will also cover halfback after her first call-up. There are only two recognised No 9s – Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu and Hohaia – after Ariana Bayler was not selected.

Bunting said Bayler, who was on the bench in last year’s World Cup semifinal and final behind Cocksedge, “needed more time to get herself ready”.

Matatū loose forward Lucy Jenkins was also selected for the first time after a strong Aupiki season.

Completing the new call-ups were two Blues: hooker Grace Gago and tighthead prop Esther Faiaoga-Tilo.

NZ RUGBY NZ Rugby has announced it will stage the inaugural WXV1 when the Black Ferns are due to play England, France and Wales.

Black Ferns squad for Pacific Four Series and O’Reilly Cup (uncapped players in bold)

Hookers: Georgia Ponsonby, Grace Gago, Luka Connor

Props: Kate Henwood, Krystal Murray, Philippa Love, Amy Rule, Esther Faiaoga-Tilo, Tanya Kalounivale

Locks: Chelsea Bremner, Joanah Ngan Woo, Maiakawanakaulani Roos

Loose forwards: Alana Bremner, Kendra Reynolds, Kennedy Simon (co-capt), Liana Mikaele Tu'u, Lucy Jenkins

Halfbacks: Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu, Iritana Hohaia

First five-eighths: Rosie Kelly, Ruahei Demant (co-capt)

Midfield: Amy du Plessis, Grace Brooker, Kelsey Teneti, Logo-I-Pulotu Lemapu Atai'i (Sylvia) Brunt

Outside backs: Ayesha Leti-I'iga, Katelyn Vahaakolo, Mererangi Paul, Renee Holmes, Tenika Willison

Unavailable for selection due to injury: Awhina Tangen Wainohu, Charmaine McMenamin, Hazel Tubic, Layla Sae, Patricia Maliepo, Santo Taumata. Unavailable for selection due to sabbatical: Ruby Tui.

Black Ferns’ tests in 2023

Pacific Four Series

June 29: Australia v Black Ferns at Kayo Stadium, Brisbane (also an O’Reilly Cup test)

July 9: Canada v Black Ferns at TD Place Stadium, Ottawa

July 15: United States v Black Ferns at TD Place Stadium, Ottawa

O’Reilly Cup

September 30: Black Ferns v Australia at FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton

WXV1

October 20-November 4: Three rounds in New Zealand (TBC)