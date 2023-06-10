The simmering code war that could impact Black Ferns as NRLW launches new era

Tafito Lafaele, pictured with the O’Reilly Cup in Christchurch, after one of her three tests last year for the Black Ferns.

An intriguing code war for talent between women’s rugby and league is simmering.

With both rugby codes taking greater steps into professionalism in a transformative era for women’s sport, opportunities to flourish as a full-time athlete are growing and growing.

It’s hard to quantify the impact of the Black Ferns’ momentous Rugby World Cup win at Eden Park last November, but it’s clear that success could have a lasting impact.

While attracting record crowds, it raised the profile of women’s rugby, women’s sport, the relatable, personable stars grabbed new audiences, and the sheer enjoyment they had for the game was refreshing, fun and captivating.

Rugby’s challenge is to capitalise.

New Zealand Rugby has largely been successful in retaining its star players, who are important on the field but also significant for promoting the game off it, ahead of the next World Cup in England in 2025 and has committed to improved, longer contracts.

But the expanding NRLW, acknowledged as a “concern” by Black Ferns coach Allan Bunting, is emerging as a huge rival to rugby in the market for attracting players and has already targeted Black Ferns and Kiwi sevens stars, such as Ruby Tui.

Stacey Waaka has returned to sevens ahead of next year’s Paris Olympics after her outstanding performances at centre throughout last year’s World Cup.

Her strengths, as a powerful, elusive, offloading runner with good pace, would almost certainly prosper in league.

“There's so much talent here in New Zealand. To get into this sevens team, it's hard. There are only 20 contracted girls,” Waaka said, before the Black Ferns sevens were crowned World Series champions in May.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Stacey Waaka, left, and Ruby Tui embrace after a Black Ferns try in last year’s test against Japan.

“If you're not on the fringes or in the development sides, and there's an opportunity to play NRLW where the pay is pretty good and is only going to get better, why would you say no.”

Kiwi rugby stars who will feature in the NRLW from next month through to October include Gayle Broughton (Brisbane Broncos), who moved from sevens last year, and Niall Guthrie (Gold Coast Titans), who is switching after finishing her sevens career.

Tyla Nathan-Wong is another, who might be jeopardising her place at next July’s Olympics, after she was granted a break in her sevens contract to join the St George Illawarra Dragons. She also played off the bench last year in her only Black Ferns test.

Cheyelle Robins-Reti and Tafito Lafaele were Black Ferns last year but didn’t make the World Cup squad.

Peter Meecham/Getty Images Tyla Nathan-Wong played one test off the bench for the Black Ferns last year in Christchurch.

After Super Rugby Aupiki finished in March, neither were contracted for the Black Ferns. Robins-Reti (five tests) and Lafaele (three tests) have since signed for the Canberra Raiders and the Broncos respectively. This should be a warning for NZ Rugby.

At this stage, however, elite players such as Tui, Waaka, Portia Woodman-Wickliffe, Ruahei Demant and Ayesha Leti-I'iga don’t seem likely to leave for league in Australia and representing the world champion Black Ferns remains a major, emotive drawcard.

Katelyn Vahaakolo is one addition to the Black Ferns after returning from league. She represented the Kiwi Ferns at last year’s Rugby League World Cup, but she said the Black Ferns had been a “big goal” for the winger who has played for Auckland and the Blues.

More are staying in rugby, but the NRLW is launching its new era with a large financial footing, more teams, big salaries, and the Warriors are planning to bring back their women’s team for 2025, providing a pathway for players to have professional careers in league in Auckland.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Katelyn Vahaakalo has been called up for the Black Ferns after returning from league.

Another attraction could be the Rugby League World Cup in 2025. It could be hosted in New Zealand.

Until Aupiki’s future is decided, after its first two years in which it was clear the semi-professional competition must expand to survive, the tier of players outside the Black Ferns do not have the certainty of a sustainable, long-term career in rugby.

Bunting, speaking this week at his first squad announcement as Black Ferns coach, said NZ Rugby was working hard to progress Aupiki and combine it with Australia’s Super W.

“Next year is critical in keeping our players here,” he added.

That was a telling remark that emphasised how soon the brewing code war might be.

Black Ferns squad for Pacific Four Series and O’Reilly Cup (uncapped players in bold)

Hookers: Georgia Ponsonby, Grace Gago, Luka Connor

Props: Kate Henwood, Krystal Murray, Philippa Love, Amy Rule, Esther Faiaoga-Tilo, Tanya Kalounivale

Locks: Chelsea Bremner, Joanah Ngan-Woo, Maiakawanakaulani Roos

Loose forwards: Alana Bremner, Kendra Reynolds, Kennedy Simon (co-capt), Liana Mikaele Tu'u, Lucy Jenkins

Halfbacks: Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu, Iritana Hohaia

First five-eighths: Rosie Kelly, Ruahei Demant (co-capt)

Midfield: Amy du Plessis, Grace Brooker, Kelsey Teneti, Logo-I-Pulotu Lemapu Atai'i (Sylvia) Brunt

Outside backs: Ayesha Leti-I'iga, Katelyn Vahaakolo, Mererangi Paul, Renee Holmes, Tenika Willison

NZ RUGBY NZ Rugby has announced it will stage the inaugural WXV1 when the Black Ferns are due to play England, France and Wales.

Black Ferns’ tests in 2023

Pacific Four Series

June 29: Australia v Black Ferns at Kayo Stadium, Brisbane (also an O’Reilly Cup test)

July 9: Canada v Black Ferns at TD Place Stadium, Ottawa

July 15: United States v Black Ferns at TD Place Stadium, Ottawa

O’Reilly Cup

September 30: Black Ferns v Australia at FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton

WXV1

October 20-November 4: Three rounds in New Zealand (TBC)