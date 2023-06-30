Brunt force trauma: Black Ferns' teenage midfielder gives Australia nightmares

ANALYSIS: With perfect timing, the Black Ferns have arrived to put a smile on our faces.

In the wake of the ugly abuse of referee Ben O’Keeffe after the Super Rugby final, the national game needed a pick-me-up and the Black Ferns supplied it with their 50-0 thumping of Australia in the first Laurie O’Reilly Cup test on Thursday.

The world champions ran out with wide grins, but when they got down to business the joy was supplied by a stunning performance by midfield gun Sylvia Brunt.

Looking like the Black Ferns’ equivalent to a certain All Blacks great who also wore the No 12 jersey (Brunt’s new nickname should be Ma’dam Nonu), the 19-year-old was unstoppable on Thursday.

Brunt had given notice of her talents at the Rugby World Cup in a supporting role behind Theresa Fitzpatrick, but with the latter on Sevens duty (and currently injured) Brunt had the stage to herself in Brisbane.

The improvements in her game from last year were evident – the footwork and sheer explosiveness have gone up a notch, and her two tries were proof of that.

Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images Sylvia Brunt takes on the Wallaroos’ defence in Brisbane.

She probably sought contact once more than necessary for new coach Allan Bunting’s liking, but make no mistake about it, Brunt is a future superstar of the woman’s game.

The first quarter was predictably rusty for the Black Ferns, who were without a handful of their Rugby World Cup heroes.

However, even as passes were dropped and running lines were out of synch, the Black Ferns had their raw physicality to turn to.

Brunt and Maiakawanakaulani Roos dished out heavy front-on tackles, while loose forward weapons Liana Mikaele-Tu'u and Kennedy Simon were full of hard running.

The power discrepancy between the sides emerged as the narrative of the game, particularly with Black Ferns No 10 Ruahei Demant showing her typical willingness to hit the line with ball in hand.

Demant would have particularly enjoyed running straight over the top of the Wallaroos’ Kiwi No 10, Carys Dallinger, who recently switched countries after playing for the Hurricanes Poua in Super Rugby Aupiki.

At times, the Wallaroos looked shellshocked in the face of the Black Ferns’ aggressive approach – the women in black simply looked too well-prepared, too fast, and too explosive. Then again, the game in Aotearoa is far more advanced in the belated march to true professionalism than it is across the Tasman.

Roos, Chelsea Bremner, Mikaele-Tu'u and replacement props Amy Rule and Krystal Murray looked on a different level physically to what Australia could offer.

But there is also no substitute for natural talent, and Brunt has been blessed with plenty of gifts. She can move off both feet and her acceleration is excellent: the Black Ferns just didn’t look like the same attacking force after she was replaced 10 minutes into the second half.

The Black Ferns’ future is in safe hands: Brunt is making sure of that.