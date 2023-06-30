Black Ferns score dominant 50-0 win over Wallaroos in Pacific Four Series

The Black Ferns retained the O'Reilly Cup after thrashing Australia 50-0 in Brisbane.

At Kayo Stadium, Brisbane: Black Ferns 50 (Sylvia Brunt 2, Mererangi Paul 2, Tanya Kalounivale, Chelsea Bremner, Alana Bremner, Iritana Hohaia tries; Renee Holmes 4, Tenika Willison con) Australia 0. HT: 26-0.

The Black Ferns have retained the O’Reilly Cup for another year after dismantling the Wallaroos to kick off the Allan Bunting era with a 50-0 rout in Brisbane on Thursday.

The world champions scored eight tries in their first test since last year’s momentous Rugby World Cup win and kept Australia pointless with a formidable defensive display to start the Pacific Four Series in front of 7,055 at Kayo Stadium.

This commanding victory all but clinches their spot in the inaugural WXV1 which New Zealand hosts in October and November and more challenging tests against the likes of England and France can’t come soon enough.

The Wallaroos struggled to get out of their half and looked nothing like the team who troubled the Kiwis in a tense World Cup opener at Eden Park eight months ago.

Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images Sylvia Brunt caused the Wallaroos problems throughout the Brisbane test.

Teenage midfielder Sylvia Brunt was nonetheless terrific all night, with two well-taken tries, powerful carries and her tough tackling, and first five-eighth Ruahei Demant, No 8 Liana Mikaele-Tu'u, fullback Renee Holmes and centre Amy du Plessis were among their standouts.

Of the starters from last November’s World Cup final, only six were retained for the starting side as the new coach wants to give everyone opportunities in a refreshed squad.

Bunting said the Black Ferns “were born to attack”. His team indeed went wide in the first minute and showed flashes of brilliance with their handling, although they didn’t quite click until the 37th minute.

It was worth the wait as winger Mererangi Paul finished a magnificent team try on her debut, albeit with questions about the grounding.

A few errors halted their progress, but the Black Ferns were far too strong across the field and were supremely dominant in defence.

Paul’s second after half-time continued their momentum and more tries followed for sisters Chelsea and Alana Bremner, while preventing the Wallaroos from scoring any.

Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images Liana Mikaele-Tu'u carrying into contact for the Black Ferns.

Halfback Iritana Hohaia finished with a try on debut with the last act of a satisfying night in Brisbane.

The Black Ferns host the Aussies in Hamilton in September. There remains a massive gulf in class between them. The big three (New Zealand, England and France) are still much stronger than the rest in the international women’s game.

As expected, with six debutantes in the 23, new wingers and a different midfield combination, the Black Ferns struggled to make an explosive start in Queensland.

But they appeared to raise their intensity once Demant made a flying tackle to force the Wallaroos backwards.

More big hits followed, but none were as punishing as Tanya Kalounivale’s powerful 20-metre carry from a set play for the first try, albeit against weak Australian defence.

Brunt and Maiakawanakaulani Roos followed Demant’s example with strong tackles which gained more attacking territory for the Black Ferns. The pressure was building.

The forwards drew the Wallaroos inside and one wide pass to the sidestepping Brunt led to their second and third scores. It was more simple but effective.

The big moment

Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images Mererangi Paul reaching out to score her first try after a wonderful Black Ferns attack.

Paul’s first try from a wonderful attack, as she regathered her own chip and chase after an excellent succession of offloads, effectively settled the match as the Black Ferns led 26-0 at half-time.

MVP

The Wallaroos couldn’t handle the relentless Brunt, who could be the game’s next big star.

Match rating: 6/10

As one-sided as many predicted, but still pleasant viewing for Kiwi rugby fans when the Black Ferns were on song.

The big picture

The Black Ferns made it 24 wins over the Wallaroos in their 24th meeting to retain the O’Reilly Cup in another one-sided trans-Tasman rugby rivalry.

Both teams head to Ottawa, Canada to the complete the Pacific Four Series over the next two weekends.

The Black Ferns play last year’s World Cup semifinalists Canada next Sunday and the United States the following Saturday.

Their second O’Reilly Cup test against Australia will be in Hamilton on September 30.