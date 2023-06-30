The Ruby Tui text that alerted former Black Ferns coach to teenage talent Sylvia Brunt

The Black Ferns retained the O'Reilly Cup after thrashing Australia 50-0 in Brisbane.

Allan Bunting’s predecessor was unaware of teenage sensation Sylvia Brunt until receiving a text message from Ruby Tui.

Wayne Smith was still learning about some of the country’s hidden gems in his first days with the Black Ferns. He was appointed coach only weeks before last year’s Pacific Four Series and was alerted to Brunt’s potential by the Black Ferns winger.

There were glimpses of Brunt’s raw talent throughout a memorable campaign which ended with their epic Rugby World Cup victory last November at Eden Park, although she was still on the fringes and only featured fleetingly in their three group matches.

In Bunting’s first test as coach, a 50-0 rout of the Wallaroos in Brisbane on Thursday night, the 19-year-old Auckland midfielder didn’t just tap on the selectors’ door. She smashed through it with Brunt force.

“She's electric and really courageous. She was outstanding. It's awesome that such a young lady can go out there and represent her family like that. I'm really proud of her,” Bunting said.

Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images Sylvia Brunt was unstoppable as the Black Ferns trounced the Wallaroos in Brisbane.

It might be remembered as Brunt’s breakout performance after two smart finishes for a try-scoring double, countless effective carries and some big defence which included a stinging, well-timed tackle on Wallaroos winger Ivania Wong.

Australia couldn’t handle the Black Ferns’ No 12, the youngest player in their squad, in her eighth test (fourth start) since her debut against Canada in Auckland last June.

With quick feet and explosive power, there was nobody arguing who the player of the match was, as the Black Ferns won their first match of the Pacific Four Series before heading to Canada.

She might yet be rotated for next Sunday’s test against Canada in Ottawa because Bunting wants to give everyone in a refreshed squad an opportunity to play, with six debutantes (Kate Henwood, Iritana Hohaia, Rosie Kelly, Katelyn Vahaakolo, Mererangi Paul and Tenika Willison) featuring in Brisbane.

Amy du Plessis was excellent at centre on Thursday night. Midfielders Grace Brooker (three caps) and Kelsey Teneti (one cap) are poised to feature against Canada or the United States the following Saturday.

The World Cup final’s standout midfield duo of Stacey Fluhler and Theresa Fitzpatrick remain on sevens duty ahead of next July’s Paris Olympics.

Jono Searle/AAP via Photosport Amy du Plessis started alongside Brunt in Brisbane.

Add Brunt, and the Black Ferns are overloaded with quality midfielders.

Those in-the-know have long been aware of her talent.

She played for Auckland in the Farah Palmer Cup while still at Mt Albert Grammar School and was named on the bench for the massive occasion of last year’s World Cup opener, aged only 18, against the Wallaroos at Eden Park.

Auckland, Blues and Black Ferns team-mate Charmaine McMenamin first saw Brunt train when she was 14 at Ponsonby Rugby club.

“She'd just come and run with us, and she was in there like an adult,” she said during the World Cup. “We didn’t go easy on her back then because she was one of those kids that could handle it, you know, so seeing her here now, it's just awesome.”

It’s no surprise that Brunt was flying into contact, albeit against some weak Australian defence when it was obvious that an enormous gulf remains between the Black Ferns and the Wallaroos.

Bunting said he was proud of their defence and intent to attack as they scored eight tries without really clicking until late in the first half.

“We were a bit excited to start with, but seeing those smiles on their faces – they just love playing rugby – was a privilege,” he said.

“It was massively pleasing, especially for our players who wore the jersey for the first time, watching them out there play freely was awesome.”

The world champions also retained the O’Reilly Cup in Queensland and should face a greater test in Canada next Sunday.

Canada gave northern powerhouses England an almighty fright in last year’s dramatic World Cup semifinal in Auckland, but they lost 26-19.

Bunting’s Black Ferns will travel across the Pacific oozing confidence.

Pacific Four Series (NZ time)

June 29: Australia 0-50 Black Ferns in Brisbane

July 9: Canada v Black Ferns in Ottawa

July 15: United States v Black Ferns in Ottawa