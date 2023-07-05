Maple syrup and butter tarts: Black Ferns savour sweet taste of Canada capital

The Black Ferns celebrate one of their tries in their big win over Australia in Brisbane last Thursday.

Pacific Four Series: Black Ferns v Canada. Where: TD Stadium, Ottawa. When: Sunday, July 9, 11am kickoff (NZT). Coverage: Live on Sky Sport, live updates on Stuff from 10.40am

The last time the Black Ferns played in Ottawa, it came in the midst of the longest-ever win-streak in their history.

Some 18 years on, they have arrived in the Canada capital on another terrific tear, and maple syrup and butter tarts have only helped them to savour that sweet taste of their surroundings.

With a 50-0 thrashing of the Wallaroos in Brisbane last Thursday, the Kiwi women opened their new season in the most emphatic of styles, in what was their first outing since that magnificent rags-to-riches Rugby World Cup triumph last year.

They now find themselves in Ottawa to round out their Pacific Four series over the next two weekends, against the hosts and the United States, on a 13-game winning run which sits behind only the 20 they managed between 1994 and 2001 and the 24 they achieved between 2002 and 2009.

Experiencing Canada Day (July 1), lapping up a lesson in how the authentic maple syrup goodness is made, and indulging in a few of the pastry caramel delights, halfback Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu and prop Amy Rule confirmed things in camp were going just nicely, after what was a double day of training.

Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images Amy Rule goes on the charge in the Black Ferns’ season-opener against the Wallaroos.

Adjusting to temperatures around 30deg Celsius ahead of Sunday’s (NZ time) clash against the Canadians, the Ferns’ up-tempo approach is sure to show no signs of slowing down, having been such a boon for them in their transformation last year.

“I think it’s a real opportunity, we’ve got an exciting squad with a lot of experience but also a lot of young talent coming through,” Rule said of the side’s newfound style of play.

“And I love the idea that we look at DNA and what makes us Black Ferns. Be your authentic self and just be in an environment to thrive and showcase your superpowers, basically.”

While that was a big part of Wayne Smith’s transformation with the side in 2022, under new coach Allan Bunting there is not much change. After all, the former Black Ferns Sevens mentor was part of the group last year, having been brought in as the team’s manager of culture and leadership.

It’s in that space where, just one test into his tenure as top dog, the players feel he has already put his fingerprints.

“I think they’re both quite similar in the way that they try and draw the best from players and really build on the skill base that they already have, and just enhancing those skills,” Marino-Tauhinu said in comparing Bunting with Smith.

Bruce Mackay/Stuff Allan Bunting got his first squad together in Wellington after announcing 34 Black Ferns contracts (First published on April 18, 2023).

“Bunts is a real driver of culture. Smithy was also the same, but he was more towards the rugby and skills and all that, but Bunts just brings a different aspect.”

And while scoring a half century to nil across the ditch in retaining the O’Reilly Cup while blooding half a dozen debutants was some sort of way for Bunting to start, the Ferns know there is so much more still to work on to make them a stronger force.

“There was a bit of rust there,” Rule admitted.

“But it was awesome to see players take opportunities and be brave and give things a go, even though things weren’t fully clicking.

“I think, building into the rest of the Pac Four, if we keep that mentality, keep that attitude, keep that intent, things are going to start paying off, we’re going to look a bit sharper and it’s just going to be even more exciting footy that’s going to happen in the next couple of weeks.”

Canada scored a similarly big win in their series opener against the US, though that 50-17 victory came three months ago, in Spain.

New Zealand have never lost to the world No 4 in their 16 meetings, winning 28-0 in their Pacific Four clash in Auckland last year, though the Canadians made quite the impression at the World Cup, pushing England all the way in a 26-19 semifinal defeat, before succumbing 36-0 to France in the bronze medal match.

“They’ve got a never-die attitude, and I’m sure their fans will get right behind them,” Marino-Tauhinu said.

“I guess they’ll be really focusing on their set-piece, because it’s quite good. So it’ll be a very hard-fought game, and it’ll be a grind.”