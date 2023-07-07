Matatū standout Lucy Jenkins poised for Black Ferns' debut against Canada

A 12-year-old Lucy Jenkins pictured with Ma'a Nonu at an All Blacks’ training session in Christchurch in 2013.

Pacific Four Series: Black Ferns v Canada. Where: TD Stadium, Ottawa. When: Sunday, July 9, 11am kickoff (NZT). Coverage: Live on Sky Sport, live updates on Stuff from 10.40am

Lucy Jenkins was starstruck as she met Ma’a Nonu at an All Blacks’ training session in Christchurch in 2013.

Ten years on and the 22-year-old Cantabrian is poised to don the black jersey for the first time against Canada in the Pacific Four Series in Ottawa on Sunday.

Loose forward Jenkins, the Super Rugby Aupiki MVP, is in line for a Black Ferns’ debut should she take the field in front of an expected crowd of 7500 – the largest to watch a women’s rugby game in Canada.

“It was a pretty cool experience for me,” Jenkins said of the All Blacks’ training session, which helped shape her rugby journey.

“I was playing in the forwards, but they only had spots to go as a midfielder so I took on the opportunity and got to meet Ma’a which was pretty cool. I ended up winning tickets to the All Blacks’ game [against France in Christchurch] so that was pretty cool to go to.”

A Black Ferns’ debut would cap some rise for Jenkins, who hails from the Canterbury town of Kirwee.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Lucy Jenkins is poised for a Black Ferns’ debut against Canada in Ottawa on Sunday.

She was previously building wardrobes with father Simon, while juggling study at the University of Canterbury (a degree in sports coaching) before gaining her first fulltime Black Ferns’ contract in April.

Jenkins made her debut for Canterbury as a 16-year-old in the Farah Palmer Cup in 2017 and has gone from strength to strength, being the MVP of Super Rugby Aupiki this season for the title-winning Matatū side.

“Wearing the black jersey for me it’s been a long journey. It’s been a dream of mine since I was seven years old, so man it’s going to be a super surreal moment when I put on that jersey – just every moment about that day I’ve been dreaming about this for a very long time,” Jenkins said.

Kirk Hargreaves/Stuff A 12-year-old Lucy Jenkins shakes hands with Ma’a Nonu at an All Blacks' training session in Christchurch in 2013.

Legendary Black Ferns forward Casey Caldwell (née Robertson), who worked on the Jenkins family farm, was an influential role model for her.

Caldwell, who won three Rugby World Cups between 2002 and 2010, played 38 tests over 12 years.

Following a comprehensive 50-0 win against the Wallaroos in Brisbane last week, the Black Ferns have included three new players to play Canada.

Experienced loosehead prop Phillipa Love earns her first start, while Kelsey Teneti returns for her second test in the fifteens format.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Lucy Jenkins of Matatū scores a try during their round three game against Chiefs Manawa in Hamilton this season.

Love will combine with hooker Luka Connor and tighthead prop Amy Rule, who have been promoted to start in the only changes to the starting 15 from last week’s rout of Australia. Hooker Georgia Ponsonby, props Kate Henwood and Tanya Kalounivale will be key injections off the bench. Jenkins and utility back Teneti complete the remaining changes to the 23.

Black Ferns head coach Allan Bunting said the team were wary of the challenge Canada presented at home.

“Canada is a well-organised team who were very unlucky not to knock England out of last year’s Rugby World Cup. We will need to ensure we are a bit more patient and accurate in our game this weekend, but continue to play with freedom.”

Brett Phibbs/Photosport Canterbury loose forward Lucy Jenkins on the charge against Auckland in 2021.

Hopeful debutante Jenkins will line up in jersey No 19 on Sunday. The Super Rugby Aupiki MVP is set to impress with her outstanding power, determination, and work-ethic if she takes the field.

Bunting said there was plenty to admire about Jenkins.

“She was massively impressive through Aupiki and ever since she’s been in here she’s been on a mission and this moment is going to be really special for her. She’s been dreaming of this for quite a while. For her, she’s going to go out there, enjoy this moment and make her family proud.

“When I told her [she was in the squad] she was like I had a fair idea, so she’s been going really well and she’s aware of that.”

AT A GLANCE:

Black Ferns: Renee Holmes, Mererangi Paul, Amy du Plessis, Sylvia Brunt, Katelyn Vahaakolo, Ruahei Demant (cc), Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu, Liana Mikaele-Tu'u, Kennedy Simon (cc), Alana Bremner, Chelsea Bremner, Maiakawanakaulani Roos, Amy Rule, Luka Connor, Phillipa Love. Reserves: Georgia Ponsonby, Kate Henwood, Tanya Kalounivale, Lucy Jenkins, Kendra Reynolds, Iritana Hohaia, Rosie Kelly, Kelsey Teneti.

Canada: Sabrina Poulin, Florence Symonds, Fancy Bermudez, Sara Kaljuvee, Paige Farries, Julia Schell, Justine Pelletier, Sophie de Goede, Fabiola Forteza, Gabrielle Senft, Courtney Holtkamp, Tyson Beukeboom, Daleaka Menin, Emily Tuttosi, Olivia DeMerchant. Reserves: Gillian Boag, McKinley Hunt, Alexandria Ellis, Emma Taylor, Sara Svoboda, Olivia Apps, Claire Gallagher, Shoshanah Seumanutafa.