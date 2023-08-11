Ruby Tui to make playing comeback for Counties Manukau ahead of Black Ferns return

Ruby Tui goes over for a try in the Black Ferns' Rugby World Cup semifinal against France at Eden Park. November 5, 2022.

Ruby Tui will play her first match in New Zealand since winning the Rugby World Cup nine months ago when she starts for Counties Manukau in the Farah Palmer Cup on Friday.

The Black Ferns star will start on the right wing for the Heat as they host the Auckland Storm in Pukekohe.

The 31-year-old has been on a playing sabbatical in the United States since re-signing with New Zealand Rugby through to 2024.

She was playing in the Premier Rugby Sevens but has returned for her province ahead of a likely comeback for the Black Ferns’ tests towards the end of the season.

Counties will kick off against Auckland at 5pm on Friday in the fifth round of the Farah Palmer Cup.

The Black Ferns’ first test at home this year is against Australia in Hamilton on September 30 and three more will come against Wales, France and England in October and November in the inaugural WXV1 in New Zealand.

Tui established her career in sevens but switched to 15s last year to play for the Black Ferns in their home World Cup.

She was a key player in upsetting tournament favourites England to win the trophy but hasn’t played since the epic decider at Eden Park last November. She didn’t feature for the Chiefs Manawa in Super Rugby Aupiki in February and March.

Since her Black Ferns sevens debut in 2012, she was prominent for their successful team in winning various titles, such as the Sevens World Cup in 2018 and the ultimate prize of Olympic gold in Tokyo in 2021.

Her career seems aligned to 15s after she played 10 tests in 2022.

Tui’s experience will be a welcome addition for the new mix of outside backs in Allan Bunting’s team.

1 NEWS After their World Cup triumph, Wayne Smith won coach of the year, Ruahei Demant player of the year and Ruby Tui breakthrough player (FIRST PUBLISHED IN NOVEMBER 2022).

Katelyn Vahaakolo, Mererangi Paul and Tenika Willison, who were picked in Bunting’s first squad, were only called up for the first time in June for the Pacific Four Series.

Tui would be the natural replacement for Ayesha Leti-I'iga, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in training before the Black Ferns played two tests in Canada in July.

Renee Holmes is the Black Ferns’ preferred fullback and Tui could play on either wing.

Black Ferns’ tests in 2023

Pacific Four Series

June 29: Australia 0-50 Black Ferns, Brisbane

July 9: Canada 21-52 Black Ferns, Ottawa

July 15: United States 17-39 Black Ferns, Ottawa

O’Reilly Cup

September 30: Black Ferns v Australia at FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton

WXV1

October 20-November 4: Three rounds in New Zealand (TBC)