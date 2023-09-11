Black Ferns coach Allan Bunting glad to have Ruby Tui back to provide some honest feedback

Ruby Tui will be back in the black jersey later this month.

Black Ferns coach Allan Bunting is glad to have Ruby Tui back in the fold as his side prepare for a tough end to his first year in charge – for what she brings to the table off the field as well as on it.

They first have the second Laurie O’Reilly Cup test later this month in Hamilton against Australia’s Wallaroos, who they beat 50-0 earlier this year, then the inaugural edition of WXV 1, which pits them against France, Canada and England in Wellington, Dunedin and Auckland.

Tui was granted a sabbatical after starring as the Black Ferns won last year’s Rugby World Cup on home soil, where they beat France in the semifinals and England in the decider at Eden Park.

She missed the Pacific Four series in June and July while playing sevens in the United States, but has been included in the 30-player squad for the upcoming matches, the first of which is on September 30.

“Ruby obviously is a great rugby player and we've seen her consistently over the years in big moments,” Bunting said on Monday, having worked with her previously when he was the Black Ferns Sevens coach.

“She's actually really valuable off the field, especially for me. She's not afraid to shoot me between the eyes when I need it.

“We want all our players to be able to speak up. For me, high performing or getting to a place where you want to go, you need to fix things and have people having honest conversations along the run, rather than waiting until the end then getting into a review and trying to fix it then.

“It's about how do we have our people speaking along the journey and fixing things on the run pretty quickly, so she adds that.

“She takes care of the team, so it will be great to have her back, but there are some good wingers out there, so there's still a bit of work to do. This is the first step for her.”

After beating Australia in Brisbane in June, the Black Ferns went to Canada for the remainder of the Pacific Four, beating their hosts 52-21 and the United States 39-17, in a match where they were reduced to 14 just two minutes in.

When it came to getting “honest feedback” from his new charges, Bunting said: “We've got a bit of work to do”.

“Kennedy does a pretty good job of it,” he added, referring to co-captain Kennedy Simon, who was sat next to him.

“Good things take time. Probably the most important thing is trust and when you start to grow that trust with actions over time, those conversations happen pretty quickly, so we've still got a bit of time to build that.”

Simon said it would be nice to have Tui “back in the fold”.

“Like Bunts said, off field, she's very direct, honest. She's the ultimate professional. She leads by example, and she notoriously has your back.”

The Black Ferns squad includes four uncapped players – props Sophie Dyer and Chryss Viliko, loose forward Layla Sae and winger Martha Maatele.

There was also a call-up for lock Charmaine Smith for the first time since 2019, while utility back Patricia Malieop has returned from injury and hooker Natalie Delamere and halfback Ariana Bayler have earned selection for the first time this year.

Winger Ayesha Leti-I'iga (knee), halfback Awhina Tangen Wainohu (neck), loose forward Charmaine McMenamin (knee), and prop Santo Taumata (knee) were all unavailable for selection due to injuries.

After facing the Wallaroos in three weeks’ time, the Black Ferns play their WXV fixtures on three consecutive Saturdays starting October 21.

KAI SCHWOERER/STUFF Renee Holmes might have won the World Cup with the Black Ferns but, more than that, she has won the hearts of a Tri Rugby team in Christchurch - and they "fill her cup" every week at their Wednesday training sessions.

Black Ferns

Squad

Loosehead props: Kate Henwood, Krystal Murray, Chryss Viliko*

Hookers: Georgia Ponsonby, Luka Connor, Natalie Delamere

Tighthead props: Amy Rule, Sophie Fisher*, Tanya Kalounivale

Locks: Charmaine Smith, Chelsea Bremner, Maiakawanakaulani Roos

Loose forwards: Alana Bremner, Kennedy Simon (co-captain), Layla Sae*, Liana Mikaele Tu'u, Lucy Jenkins

Halfbacks: Ariana Bayler, Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu, Iritana Hohaia

First five-eighths: Rosie Kelly, Ruahei Demant (co-captain)

Midfielders: Amy du Plessis, Logo-I-Pulotu Lemapu Atai'i (Sylvia) Brunt, Patricia Maliepo

Outside backs: Katelyn Vahaakolo, Martha Mataele*, Mererangi Paul, Renee Holmes, Ruby Tui

*Uncapped

Fixtures

Laurie O’Reilly Cup

September 30, 4.35pm: v Wallaroos; FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton

WXV 1

October 21, 7pm: v France; Sky Stadium, Wellington

October 28, 4pm: v Canada; Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin

November 4, 7pm: v England; Go Media Stadium Mt Smart