The significance of Ruby Tui's comeback as Black Ferns host first test since Rugby World Cup win

Four uncapped players were named in the Black Ferns' squad for the second O'Reilly Cup test and the inaugural WXV1.

ANALYSIS: Ruby Tui’s Black Ferns comeback is significant in two ways ahead of their first test at home since winning the Rugby World Cup 10 months ago.

Off the field, she is the Black Fern with the highest public profile and recognisable to a much broader audience outside of rugby’s typical supporter base.

Her presence alone should draw more attention to next Saturday’s O’Reilly Cup test against Australia in Hamilton. That can only be a good thing as New Zealand Rugby attempts to fill FMG Stadium Waikato in the middle of a crowded sporting schedule.

The All Blacks’ World Cup campaign in France resumes next Saturday morning (NZ time) in a vital pool match against Italy. The Warriors might also be in the NRL grand final against the Penrith Panthers in Sydney next Sunday night.

They could be enormous occasions, dominating next week’s casual sports chats in cafés, offices, bars and student flats up and down the land.

Andrew Skinner/Photosport Ruby Tui played for Counties Manukau in the Farah Palmer Cup on her return to New Zealand in August.

Incidentally, the Silver Ferns will also play a weakened England team in Hamilton next Saturday night. The Black Ferns are preparing for a test against a poor Wallaroos side they have never lost to.

That brings us to Tui’s impact on the field. The 31-year-old outside back is expected to feature against Australia in her first test appearance since last November’s World Cup final win over England at Eden Park.

After a sevens sabbatical in the United States, her comeback is well-timed.

Most of the forwards from the World Cup success are still in the squad, Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu seems like the preferred halfback after Kendra Cocksedge’s retirement, world player of the player Ruahei Demant is secure at first five-eighth, Sylvia Brunt and Amy du Plessis are developing as their quality midfield duo, and Renee Holmes is established as the country’s top fullback.

Tui experimentally played twice at fullback last year, but she was more comfortable on the right wing.

There remains uncertainty about who are the best wingers in Allan Bunting’s team, with each starting position wide open after Ayesha Leti-I'iga’s season-ending knee injury.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Portia Woodman-Wickliffe, pictured fending Ireland’s Natasja Behan at the Hamilton Sevens in January,

Other strong candidates are focused on sevens ahead of next year’s Paris Olympics, such as Portia Woodman, Tenika Willison and Kelsey Teneti.

Tui is back in the mix. The other Black Ferns wingers lack experience – Katelyn Vahaakolo and Mererangi Paul (two tests each) were only called up in June and Martha Mataele is uncapped – but Tui has plenty after featuring on the big stage in her decorated sevens career and through to last year’s 15s World Cup on home soil.

She was massive for the Black Ferns in their wins over northern powerhouses France and England at the World Cup, as a leader among many nervous players who were performing in front of large crowds for the first time.

Her moments of instinctive brilliance were also crucial, including turnovers, big tackles and the determined dash to ground a loose ball for a pivotal try in the semifinal against France.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Ruby Tui touched down to score a memorable try against France at last year’s Rugby World Cup.

Each demonstrated great skill and nerve. That desperate 50-metre sprint epitomised her phenomenal effort to chase a lost cause. It inspired her team-mates. They believed they could defy the odds and topple the French and English, who were both more favoured to win the trophy before the World Cup.

Vahaakolo (left) and Paul (right) started the season on each wing in the Pacific Four Series. One could make way for Tui, although Mataele might get a chance for her test debut next Saturday.

Tui might have only played 10 tests since switching to 15s for the first time last year, but she made a seamless transition from sevens and must be tempted by the 2025 World Cup in England. She would be 33.

She will have a major role to play when the Black Ferns host England and France again in highly anticipated rematches in the inaugural WXV1 and October and November.

Black Ferns’ tests in 2023

Pacific Four Series

June 29: Australia 0-50 Black Ferns, Brisbane

July 9: Canada 21-52 Black Ferns, Ottawa

July 15: United States 17-39 Black Ferns, Ottawa

O’Reilly Cup

September 30: Black Ferns v Australia at 4:35pm, FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton

WXV1

October 21: Black Ferns v France at 7pm, Sky Stadium, Wellington

October 28: Black Ferns v Wales at 4pm, Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin

November 4: Black Ferns v England at 7pm, Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland

Black Ferns squad (uncapped players in bold)

Loosehead props: Kate Henwood, Krystal Murray, Chryss Viliko

Hookers: Georgia Ponsonby, Luka Connor, Natalie Delamere

Tighthead props: Amy Rule, Sophie Fisher, Tanya Kalounivale

Locks: Charmaine Smith, Chelsea Bremner, Maiakawanakaulani Roos

Loose forwards: Alana Bremner, Kennedy Simon (co-capt), Layla Sae, Liana Mikaele-Tu'u, Lucy Jenkins

Halfbacks: Ariana Bayler, Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu, Iritana Hohaia

First five-eighths: Rosie Kelly, Ruahei Demant (co-capt)

Midfielders: Amy du Plessis, Logo-I-Pulotu Lemapu Atai'i (Sylvia) Brunt, Patricia Maliepo

Outside backs: Katelyn Vahaakolo, Martha Mataele, Mererangi Paul, Renee Holmes, Ruby Tui