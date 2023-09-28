The iconic All Blacks pair mentoring the Black Ferns' midfield duo of Sylvia Brunt and Amy du Plessis

O’Reilly Cup: Black Ferns v Australia; Where: FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton; When: Saturday, 4:35pm. Live coverage: Sky Sport 1, live updates on Stuff from 4:05pm.

New Zealand’s great midfield pairing of Ma’a Nonu and Conrad Smith have been mentoring another double act poised to have a promising partnership with the Black Ferns.

Nonu and Smith, wearing No 12 and 13 respectively, were a formidable combination for the best part of a decade with the All Blacks, starting together in the 2011 and 2015 Rugby World Cup final wins.

Both retired from the international game after the 2015 success in England – who could forget Nonu’s sensational try in that Twickenham triumph against the Wallabies – but they are still passing on wisdom to the next generation.

While the excellent pairing of Theresa Fitzpatrick and Stacey Waaka, who were terrific for the Black Ferns in last year’s epic World Cup win, are committed to sevens for the short-term, Sylvia Brunt and Amy du Plessis are fast becoming the dynamic midfield duo in the women’s game.

Jono Searle/AAP via Photosport Amy du Plessis looking to pass in the Black Ferns’ 50-0 win over Australia in June.

Time is on their side. Aucklander Brunt is only 19 and du Plessis, a South African-born Southlander, is 24. They have nine and 10 test caps respectively.

Brunt has worked with Nonu and du Plessis with Smith since making their test debuts last year when Wayne Smith was coach.

Smith’s extensive connections meant other iconic All Blacks, such as Dan Carter, Ben Smith, Keven Mealamu and Ali Williams, were also called on to help an inexperienced Black Ferns squad through the pressure and intensity of a home World Cup.

Nonu has travelled from Wellington to Auckland to mentor Brunt.

“Nobody else could get that for you but Smithy,” Brunt said.

“And Ma'a's midfield duo, with the man Conrad Smith, he's mentoring Amy du Plessis. That's really cool and has helped us heaps.

“[Nonu] would say 'be confident' and go out and play.

“The big thing we are working on is double touches. He said that grew in his game and got him up to that World Cup level.”

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Conrad Smith and Ma'a Nonu were an iconic midfield combination for the All Blacks.

Double touches are when a player passing the ball remains involved in an attack and keeps it alive.

Allan Bunting has replaced Smith and his preferred midfield to start their season was Brunt at 12 and du Plessis at 13.

They were excellent in the respective 50-0 and 52-21 wins over Australia and Canada in the Pacific Four Series.

Brunt didn’t feature in their last test in July against the United States, a 39-17 victory in Canada, but it seems likely they will start against Australia in Hamilton on Saturday.

“We're really good with our honest communication. We trust each other and know each other's strengths,” Brunt said.

Brunt was in Auckland’s Farah Palmer Cup-winning side who beat perennial winners Canterbury earlier this month – she said “up the Storm” – and was strong for the Blues throughout Super Rugby Aupiki in February and March.

But her stunning display against the Wallaroos in June was the breakout performance of her season.

Brunt was devastating in attack and defence, quick on her feet, and playing with the exuberance of a teenager, she scored two tries and had the shaky Australian defence shifting nervously backwards.

“When I'm really in the zone, I get this electric feeling. Sometimes I feel it in training and in games. After that, it's a high,” Brunt said.

1 NEWS Four uncapped players were named in the Black Ferns' squad for the second O'Reilly Cup test and the inaugural WXV1 (first published on September 11, 2023).

Du Plessis is also a good defender at centre who can carry effectively and make sound decisions under pressure.

They should share the big stage together when the Black Ferns host the inaugural WXV1 in October and November, with tests against France, Wales and England.

Neither featured in last year's thrilling World Cup victories over the French and English juggernauts at Eden Park.

Brunt smiled – her eyes lit up – when asked about the prospect of testing herself against the northern heavyweights.

“I'm hoping to get a chance to play against England and France when they come over.”