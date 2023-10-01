Black Fern Charmaine Smith savours 'special' comeback with daughter before return to police work

Black Ferns lock Charmaine Smith, right, and daughter Amīria hold the O'Reilly Cup in Hamilton.

Black Fern and police officer Charmaine Smith will return to Whangārei’s streets for shift work only days after completing 80 minutes on her long-awaited test comeback.

The 32-year-old lock was soaking up Saturday’s joyful atmosphere, moments after the Black Ferns were presented the O’Reilly Cup for beating Australia 43-3 in Hamilton.

Among the hundreds of kids on the pitch after full-time, and seemingly unaware of the occasion, was Smith’s own daughter, Amīria, who turns two next week.

DJ Mills/Photosport The Black Ferns with the O’Reilly Cup and Charmaine Smith’s daughter, Amīria, centre.

She and mum held the trophy together with the Black Ferns squad on a special day for their whānau.

Smith retired from the game in 2020 because of a neck injury, but she was reflecting on her 28th test – and her first in more than four years – after her “long road back” to the international arena.

Aaron Gillions/Photosport Charmaine Smith attempting to make metres for the Black Ferns against the Wallaroos in Hamilton.

“Honestly, so much fun,” Smith said.

“I tried to soak in the moment but also stay focused on my job. I had heaps of fun.”

The setting was once unimaginable for the Whangārei copper, who was merely happy to get medical clearance to play at the start of last year, four months after giving birth to her first daughter.

“Never. I was out of it,” she added.

“But when I got cleared to play, I wanted to work hard and be the best I could and see where I ended up.”

A 2017 World Cup winner, whose previous 27 tests were between 2015 and 2019, she was recalled last month by Black Ferns coach Allan Bunting for their end-of-year tests.

Her form this season for the Chiefs Manawa in Super Rugby Aupiki and for Northland in the Farah Palmer Cup swayed selectors. She was named to start for their first test at home since last year’s World Cup victory.

There was one problem. She has a regular day job with the police in Whangārei.

“I'm really lucky they have been supportive of me. It was about a week's notice for six weeks' leave,” Smith said.

The Black Ferns are off next week before returning to training in Wellington ahead of their WXV1 campaign, with their next test against France in the capital on October 21. They host Wales in Dunedin and England in Auckland afterwards.

DJ Mills/Photosport Charmaine Smith, centre, withstood this clash of heads with Bridie O’Gorman.

That means Smith is returning to duty in Whangārei for four shifts next week (earlies and lates) on the front line. She didn’t seem fussed.

The Black Ferns are a fully professional programme, although a few players added to the squad are balancing some combination of work and their rugby career.

Smith managed her jobs on the field effectively. The Black Ferns’ forwards dominated the Wallaroos in Hamilton and Smith might have a sore head after the collision which led to Australia prop Bridie O’Gorman’s red card in the 69th minute.

O’Gorman charged at Smith but was too upright in the tackle. Their heads clashed at high speed and the officials had an easy decision to dismiss O’Gorman.

Smith said she was fine despite the head knock.

“My daughter hits me harder on my head with toys.”

Smith will be available for the tests against France, Wales and England. The French and English packs have some of the world’s most formidable forwards, who bring a greater level of intensity, something the Black Ferns had to desperately overcome at the World Cup.

She will relish the opportunity to face the best once more.

But Saturday’s moment was all about Amīria.

“It's so special,” Smith said. “She's two next week and probably doesn't realise what a big part of this she is. I hope one day she can look back on these moments.”