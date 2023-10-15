The 'brutal' test awaiting the Black Ferns as heavy hitters from France and England return to NZ

The Black Ferns are about to re-engage with the true intensity of elite test rugby for the first time since the nation was captivated by their World Cup-winning campaign.

Next Saturday’s clash against France in Wellington is an ideal test in many ways for Allan Bunting’s side, as New Zealand hosts the inaugural WXV1 and welcomes the other two teams the Black Ferns beat in the World Cup knockout stages, Wales and England, in the coming weeks.

The Black Ferns thrashed Wales 55-3 in last year’s quarterfinal in Whangārei before the formidable French and English stood between them and World Cup glory.

They indeed won their sixth title at Eden Park, defeating England 34-31 in that thrilling final, but the euphoria of their success was so close to never happening. In fact, it was only Caroline Drouin’s missed penalty goal in the final minute which denied Les Bleues victory in an equally dramatic semifinal last November.

In a ferocious, physical contest, the Black Ferns fought back to win 25-24 after their all-action attack managed three tries against a defensive unit their coach at the time, Wayne Smith, said was the most well-organised he had seen in his long career.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Alana Bremner getting a taste of the ferocious French defence in last year's Rugby World Cup semifinal at Eden Park.

The Black Ferns struggled significantly for long spells in that pulsating semifinal and the French were controlling the arm wrestle. Their tackles were chopping the Kiwis in half.

Loose forward Alana Bremner was in the thick of the battle she and her team-mates withstood. Somehow, they found a way to overturn a 17-10 half-time deficit.

“The French are a very, very physical team. It was a defensive line that was pretty hard to break. You don't know what to expect,” Bremner said.

“Honestly, such a brutal defensive line. They're hard hitters.

“We like to play on top and get our offloading game [going]. They did shut that down.”

The French will be so different to the opening tests the Black Ferns have played with Bunting as coach this season, when their expansive attacking game has overwhelmed Australia twice (winning 50-0 and 43-3), Canada (52-21) and the United States (39-17), extending their streak of victories to 16.

Aaron Gillions/Photosport Alana Bremner running into contact against the Wallaroos in Hamilton.

The Black Ferns crushed the Wallaroos two weeks ago in Hamilton and scored at will in the first half, crossing for five tries. It could (and should) have been more and with changes aplenty after the break, they were less dominant in the second 40.

“We will need to build phases and be patient,” Bremner said.

“We can't try to score every time because against a team like France, we're not going to be able to do that.”

The English and the French remain the only teams in the international women’s game who can beat the Black Ferns, although Canada are improving and Wales, with a more full-time programme, will be a different proposition in Dunedin in a fortnight.

The Welsh enjoyed some set-piece dominance over the Black Ferns in their two meetings at last year’s World Cup, but the Kiwi forwards massively raised their game for their quarterfinal clash.

After France and Wales, England await in an Auckland rematch on November 4. They remain the world No 1 after sealing another Six Nations Grand Slam success in April.

Their unstoppable rolling maul will almost certainly be a significant factor, although one of the big moments of the World Cup final was the Black Ferns’ opening try from a lineout drive, beating the English at their own game.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Georgia Ponsonby loved her try in the Rugby World Cup final win against England at Eden Park.

Hooker Georgia Ponsonby touched down, igniting exuberant celebrations among their forwards.

“I remember being quite surprised because we were still going and going,” Bremner said.

“We were all like 'what's happening?’ That gave us the confidence to know we could use that as one of our strengths and weapons as well.”

WXV1

Sky Stadium, Wellington (week one)

Friday, October 20: England v Australia, 7pm.

Saturday, October 21: Canada v Wales, 4pm; Black Ferns v France, 7pm.

Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin (week two)

Friday, October 27: England v Canada, 7pm.

Saturday, October 28: Black Ferns v Wales, 4pm; France v Australia, 7pm.

Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland (week three)

Friday, November 3: Australia v Wales, 7pm.

Saturday, November 4: France v Canada, 4pm; Black Ferns v England, 7pm.