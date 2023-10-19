Black Ferns welcome back star winger Ruby Tui for first match of WXV 1 tournament

Stuff senior reporter Zoe George speaks with the Black Ferns ahead of the WXV competition.

WXV 1: Black Ferns v France; Where: Sky Stadium, Wellington; When: Saturday, 7pm; Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 1, live updates on Stuff from 6:40pm.

Ruby Tui has ticked off the first goal on her return to the Black Ferns by being named to start in the first match of the inaugural WXV 1 rugby tournament.

She is still working on the second.

“KV [Katelyn Vaha'akolo] is trying to take the title of the funniest in the team too, so every position is really difficult to get into now,” Tui said.

She clearly has not lost any of her humour during her time away from New Zealand.

The Black Ferns’ World Cup hero has been named to start on the right wing for Saturday night’s tournament opener against France at Sky Stadium in Wellington.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Ruby Tui will make her comeback for the Black Ferns against the French in Wellington.

It will be Tui’s first appearance in the black jersey since they beat England in the Rugby World Cup final last November, and her first in the city she was born in.

The Black Ferns have not played in Wellington since 2017.

After the World Cup, Tui took up a sabbatical in the United States.

She missed Super Rugby Aupiki and the Black Ferns’ first three tests of 2023.

Tui returned to the Black Ferns squad for last month’s O’Reilly Cup clash with Australia but did not feature.

Her comeback for the first match of the WXV 1 tournament against France was confirmed on Thursday when she was named to start in the No. 14 jersey.

The Black Ferns won all four matches without Tui and coach Allan Bunting said the 31-year-old has had to work hard to reclaim her spot in the team.

“Ruby has been really respectful and patient coming back in here. She certainly didn’t walk straight back in here and get everything handed to her,” Bunting said.

“She’s worked really hard to get a start this week. She’s been away and filled her soul a wee bit and I’m pretty sure we’re going to see a bit of that this weekend.”

Tui’s return was one of two changes to the starting XV following their 43-3 rout of the Wallaroos in September.

The other sees fullback Renee Holmes slot straight back into the No. 15 jersey after recovering from a shoulder injury.

Three-test winger Katelyn Vaha'akolo completes a potent back three alongside Tui and Holmes.

The former Kiwi Fern impressed against the Wallaroos by scoring a double after replacing the injured Ayesha Leti-I’iga and retained her spot in the starting XV.

“It’s been a long journey but the girls have done a very good job of holding down the jersey, being kaitiaki of it,” Tui reflected.

“Coming back, it hasn’t been like I’ve just come back and made the team. It’s been really hard mahi and it’s an absolute honour to be back.”

The Black Ferns’ squad for the first match of the six-team WXV 1 tournament includes 13 players who featured in New Zealand’s World Cup semifinal nail-biter against France and 12 from the World Cup final.

The Black Ferns survived a grandstand finish to edge France 25-24 and qualify for the World Cup final after French first-five Caroline Drouin missed an easy penalty kick in the dying seconds of the match.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Ruby Tui celebrates after scoring a try in the Black Ferns’ World Cup semifinal win over France last year.

The Black Ferns have not played France since the World Cup and Tui said she expected to face a fired-up opponent.

“I’ve been through many close losses myself and I know what that feels and tastes like. It can take years to get that taste out of your mouth.

“France have got a new captain, a new identity and they’re here to let us know how close that was. Nobody has forgotten that World Cup.”

The WXV 1 tournament kicks off in Wellington on Friday with beaten World Cup finalists England taking on Australia.

Black Ferns: Renee Holmes, Ruby Tui, Amy du Plessis, Sylvia Brunt, Katelyn Vahaakolo, Ruahei Demant (co-capt), Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu; Liana Mikaele-Tu'u, Kennedy Simon (co-capt), Alana Bremner, Charmaine Smith, Maiakawanakaulani Roos, Amy Rule, Georgia Ponsonby, Krystal Murray. Reserves: Luka Connor, Chryss Viliko, Tanya Kalounivale, Chelsea Bremner, Lucy Jenkins, Ariana Bayler, Patricia Maliepo, Martha Mataele.

France: Morgane Bourgeois, Cyrielle Banet, Marine Ménager, Gabrielle Vernier, Émilie Boulard, Lina Queyroi, Alexandra Chambon; Charlotte Escudero, Gaëlle Hermet, Axelle Berthoumieu, Madoussou Fall, Manaé Feleu (capt), Clara Joyeux, Elisa Riffonneau, Ambre Mwayembe. Reserves: Laure Touyé, Coco Lindelauf, Assia Khalfaoui, Audrey Forlani, Léa Champon, Émeline Gros, Pauline Bourdon Sansus, Nassira Konde.