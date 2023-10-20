WXV1: Rugby’s new world series hosted in New Zealand after Black Ferns' World Cup win

Stuff senior reporter Zoe George speaks with the Black Ferns ahead of the WXV competition.

Rugby’s newest world series has one primary aim: guaranteeing the women’s game a regular window of test matches.

The three-tiered WXV kicked off last weekend in South Africa and Dubai and the first round of its top tier starts in Wellington on Friday night when England face Australia.

The Black Ferns enter the competition against France in the capital on Saturday night.

While its launch in the middle of the knockout stages of the men’s World Cup in France is not ideal for promoting women’s rugby, the tournament comes less than a year after record-shattering crowds attended the Black Ferns’ World Cup matches in Auckland and Whangārei.

Wellington, Dunedin and Auckland are staging three weekends of tests between the world’s top six teams: England, New Zealand, France, Canada, Australia and Wales.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Black Ferns loose forward Alana Bremner runs at England’s defence in last year’s World Cup final.

The most intriguing contests will be when the world champion Black Ferns play France and England in rematches of last November’s epic World Cup clashes at Eden Park.

The Black Ferns beat England 34-31 in that incredible final to win their sixth world title and first on home soil. The old rivals clash in Auckland again at Mt Smart Stadium on November 4.

It was a major coup for New Zealand Rugby to host more tests of this scale after the unprecedented public interest in the Black Ferns in last year’s global tournament.

What is WXV?

World Rugby’s three-tiered competition for women’s rugby is a significant restructure after Covid-19 wiped out most of the test schedule in the build-up to last year’s World Cup.

It will be staged annually and feature crossover tests between nations from different continents.

WXV1 is the main event because it involves the three best sides from the Six Nations and the Pacific Four Series. There are also the WXV2 and WXV3 competitions, staged in South Cape Town and Dubai respectively.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Ruahei Demant and Kennedy Simon lifting the World Cup trophy at Eden Park.

Each tier has six teams. There will be promotion and relegation between each competition, although no team will be relegated from WXV1 in its first season.

Whichever team finishes bottom of WXV2 will be relegated. Whichever team finishes top of WXV3 will be promoted and take their place next year in WXV2.

WXV1: England, New Zealand, France, Canada, Australia, Wales.

WXV2: United States, Italy, Scotland, Japan, South Africa, Samoa.

WXV3: Ireland, Spain, Kazakhstan, Fiji, Kenya, Colombia.

We will focus on WXV1. New Zealand is the first host nation, although the location for each competition will be determined year to year.

How does WXV1 work?

The three highest-ranked teams from this year’s Six Nations (England, France and Wales) and the Pacific Four Series (New Zealand, Canada and Australia) will each play one another in crossover tests.

That’s three tests each and whichever team tops the standings is declared the winner. For only its first year, the team finishing bottom will not be relegated.

You might like or dislike the format, but it doesn’t really matter. What’s important is a platform for more test matches for women’s rugby in an age of growing prominence for women’s sport.

Wellington hosts the opening matches, then Dunedin and Auckland, with one test on Friday night before double-headers on Saturday.

The Black Ferns play across the next three Saturdays against France at Sky Stadium in the capital, Wales at Dunedin’s Forsyth Barr Stadium and England at Auckland’s Mt Smart.

What can we expect from the Black Ferns?

The French and English remain the ultimate test for Allan Bunting’s refreshed Black Ferns squad.

There is still a massive gulf between the big three (the Black Ferns, England and France) and the rest in the international women’s game.

Wales have committed to a more professional programme but are playing catch-up. They should be no match for the Black Ferns.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/The Post From left to right, the WXV1 skippers at Te Papa this week: Manaé Feleu of France, Hannah Jones of Wales, Black Ferns co-captain Ruahei Demant, Marlie Packer of England, Michaela Leonard of Australia and Sophie de Goede of Canada.

Bunting watched his side beat Australia (twice), Canada and the United States with a few scares, including a red card against the US, but they have extended their winning streak to 16 and exposed more, mostly inexperienced players to more minutes of test rugby.

Only 13 of their 23 for Saturday’s test played against France in last year’s semifinal win (25-24). The French and English have undergone a similar turnover of players.

This Black Ferns team will learn how good they really are against the northern powers, two years ahead of the next World Cup in England.

WXV1

Sky Stadium, Wellington (week one)

Friday, October 20: England v Australia, 7pm.

Saturday, October 21: Canada v Wales, 4pm; Black Ferns v France, 7pm.

Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin (week two)

Friday, October 27: England v Canada, 7pm.

Saturday, October 28: Black Ferns v Wales, 4pm; France v Australia, 7pm.

Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland (week three)

Friday, November 3: Australia v Wales, 7pm.

Saturday, November 4: France v Canada, 4pm; Black Ferns v England, 7pm.