Black Ferns suffer first defeat in two years as France claim historic win in WXV1 opener

A red card for prop Chryss Viliko hurt New Zealand as they lost to France in Wellington.

At Sky Stadium, Wellington: France 18 (Émilie Boulard, Cyrielle Banet tries; Morgane Bourgeois con, 2 pen) Black Ferns 17 (Liana Mikaele-Tu'u, Katelyn Vahaakolo tries; Renee Holmes con, pen; Ruahei Demant con). HT: 15-7.

Red card: Chryss Viliko 63min.

The Black Ferns suffered their first defeat in two years as France’s defensive resolve earned them an historic first win against the Kiwis on New Zealand soil.

Les Bleues triumphed 18-17 in Wellington on Saturday night and the Black Ferns’ hopes faded when replacement loosehead Chryss Viliko was sent off in the final quarter for a reckless cleanout.

France’s gutsy victory in the opening round of the inaugural WXV1 won’t atone for the agonising one-point defeat to the world champions in last year’s World Cup semifinal at Eden Park, but they were impressive in ending the Black Ferns’ 16-test winning streak.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Cyrielle Banet scored one of France’s tries in Wellington.

Katelyn Vahaakolo’s converted try reduced France’s lead to one point in the final minutes, yet the French defence stood up once more in repelling waves of frenetic attacks from the hosts.

Coach Allan Bunting settled on this line-up after four wins on the bounce since the World Cup against Australia (twice), Canada and the United States, but France were more cohesive in their first test since the Six Nations decider they lost to England in April.

Before an underwhelming crowd at Sky Stadium, the Black Ferns, who were playing in white to avoid a clash with France’s darker blue jerseys, looked like that familiar team in black as their attack was cutting through in the first half.

However, France’s back three of Morgane Bourgeois, Cyrielle Banet and Émilie Boulard were hard to contain and turned the tables with their speed and class. They were measured and decisive.

Ruby Tui’s return was positive, with carries so effective in creating space, and Alana Bremner and Liana Mikaele-Tu'u were efficient and strong, driving their pack forward.

France’s blue wall was simply superb, though, and the Black Ferns had to make a concession when Renee Holmes booted a penalty goal in the second half to reduce their deficit to eight.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Katelyn Vahaakolo’s late try gave the Black Ferns hope in the final minutes.

Their all-action attack was blunted by the busy French tacklers. The loose forward trio of Charlotte Escudero, Gaëlle Hermet and Axelle Berthoumieu were excellent, even as the Black Ferns’ scrum and maul grew in supremacy.

Their scrum gave Tui the space to grubber for Vahaakolo’s try for a grandstand finish. However, France’s line speed caused so many mistakes right up to the final hooter.

The Black Ferns’ intentions were clear, attempting a short first kick-off, and they were dominant throughout the opening quarter and rewarded with Mikaele-Tu'u’s try.

It was a promising start undone by France’s two breakaway scores. The first was from Boulard’s breathless intercept after Ruahei Demant’s stray pass and a brilliant set play following a Black Ferns mistake sent Banet skipping down the right flank.

Les Bleues were forced to make more tackles and often recovered when they looked stretched. The Black Ferns’ offloads and carries were troubling, but the key pass wasn’t sticking.

France steadily built more pressure and showed they, too, could attack with flair. Their handling under pressure was slick and accurate from set pieces and broken play.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images France celebrated their first win over the Black Ferns in New Zealand.

They nudged further ahead via two Bourgeois penalty goals, as the Black Ferns’ errors piled up. Their lineout wasn’t functioning and France’s defence was withstanding more of the home side’s attacking ploys.

The big moment

Viliko’s red card will be a harsh lesson for the young prop in her just her second test.

The 22-year-old made a good impact off the bench. However, she was sent off for a dangerous, high, late cleanout on midfielder Gabrielle Vernier with 17 minutes left. They clashed heads in an ugly collision and Scottish referee Hollie Davidson had an easy decision.

It was a double whammy because the Black Ferns were on the attack with a penalty that was reversed.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Referee Hollie Davidson talking to Black Ferns co-captain Kennedy Simon before issuing a red card to Chryss Viliko.

MVP

French loose forward Berthoumieu was one of their most brutal tackling machines. She was terrific.

Match rating: 8/10

The tension lacking in the Black Ferns’ earlier tests this year was back after those thrilling World Cup fixtures against France and England.

The French are the kind of quality opposition they need to play on a regular basis and were the last team to beat them in 2021.

The big picture

The Black Ferns host Wales in Dunedin next Saturday and France face the Wallaroos.

Meanwhile, England thrashed Australia 42-7 in the WXV1 opener on Friday night and Canada beat Wales 42-22 in Saturday’s first match.