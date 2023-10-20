Take five: The big questions as the Black Ferns face France to kick off WXV1 in Wellington

Stuff senior reporter Zoe George speaks with the Black Ferns ahead of the WXV competition.

WXV 1: Black Ferns v France. Where: Sky Stadium, Wellington. When: Saturday, 7pm. Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 1, live updates on Stuff from 6.40pm.

ANALYSIS: France have a 40% winning record against the Black Ferns and beat them four times in a row between 2018 and 2021.

It’s a feat Les Bleues can be proud of, given New Zealand’s women’s rugby team has long been one of the most successful international sides in the history of any sport.

In 10 tests since their first meeting in Canada in 1996, when the Black Ferns won 109-0, New Zealand have been victorious six times and defeated France in their last clash in the dramatic Rugby World Cup semifinal at Eden Park last November.

The figures must be put into context, however. The two nations, with a storied rugby rivalry, have only met regularly in the women’s game since 2018 and France had the upper hand with their four wins in three years.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff The Black Ferns celebrating Stacey Waaka’s try in last year’s World Cup semifinal at Eden Park.

Ireland and the Black Ferns have only met twice and won one apiece. The Irish dumped the Kiwis out of the 2014 World Cup in France, so their record is 50%, although Ireland’s women’s rugby programme has hardly developed since.

New Zealand’s historical rivals, England, have won 10 of the 30 tests between them for a 33% winning record. The Black Ferns have faced England more than any other team, winning on 19 occasions and drawing once.

In their 119 tests, the Black Ferns have won 102 for a phenomenal winning record of nearly 86%.

Meanwhile, France have become a force in women’s rugby’s transition towards greater professionalism, but they have never contested a World Cup final and lost 25-24 to the Black Ferns in last year’s semifinal.

The Black Ferns have won 16 on the bounce since their last defeat in 2021 against the French.

They meet again in Wellington on Saturday night in the opening round of the inaugural WXV1. Here are the five talking points ahead of their 11th test.

1: Is Ruby Tui back?

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Ruby Tui makes her comeback for the Black Ferns in Wellington.

Yes, the player synonymous with the Black Ferns’ rising profile will be playing her first test since they beat England 34-31 in the World Cup final at Eden Park last November.

The 31-year-old will start her 11th test on the right wing, where she played throughout last year after switching from sevens. She was not selected for her comeback against Australia three weeks ago in Hamilton.

Tui scored a crucial try against France in their semifinal encounter when she chased a seemingly lost cause to touch down only centimetres from the dead ball line.

2: What can we expect from France?

The Black Ferns love to attack. France love to defend.

“It’s part of our DNA, defence. We’ve learnt from what happened last year. Our first objective is to have a strong foundation and build on that,” France captain Manaé Feleu said this week.

This could be a straightforward clash of styles and a serious test of the Black Ferns’ expansive attacking game.

The French won’t afford them as much freedom to play. Patience and composure will be key for Allan Bunting’s side.

Les Bleues chopped down the Black Ferns throughout that semifinal with a defensive line Kiwi loose forward Alana Bremner described as “brutal”. It should be equally fast.

3: Which French players should you look out for?

Joe Allison/Getty Images Madoussou Fall missed the Six Nations with injury but returns to face the Black Ferns.

Only 11 of France’s beaten semifinal 23 have been named for Saturday’s capital clash. Like the Black Ferns, some of their backs are focusing on sevens ahead of next year’s Paris Olympics.

They finished second behind England in this year’s Six Nations, losing the Grand Slam decider 38-33 at Twickenham, and their pack still looks particularly strong.

Loose forwards Charlotte Escudero and Gaëlle Hermet and lock Madoussou Fall were excellent throughout the World Cup.

Their star outside back, Émilie Boulard, has moved from fullback to their left wing and is an excellent, elusive runner with a long boot, who is sound under the high ball.

4: What about the Black Ferns’ team?

After beating Australia (twice), Canada and the United States since Bunting became coach, France are the first opposition they are not expected to roll over comfortably.

Thirteen of the 23 who beat France nearly 12 months ago remain, led by co-captains Ruahei Demant and Kennedy Simon. Seven of their starting pack also featured in the semifinal.

Liana Mikaele-Tu'u, Simon, Bremner and Maiakawanakaulani Roos will be among the Black Ferns relishing the physical battle the most.

There are only two changes to the starting side from the 43-3 win over Australia three weeks ago, with Renee Holmes and Tui replacing Patricia Maliepo and Mererangi Paul at fullback and right wing respectively.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Liana Mikaele-Tu'u running into contact against France in their semifinal clash.

5: Who are their new, established starters?

The promising midfield duo of Amy du Plessis and Sylvia Brunt will relish the French test, as will league convert Katelyn Vahaakolo on their left wing and Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu at halfback.

Charmaine Smith’s remarkable comeback continues. The experienced lock, who quit the game because of a neck injury in 2020, will start in her second test since coming out of retirement. She also gave birth to her first child, daughter Amīria.

AT A GLANCE

Black Ferns: Renee Holmes, Ruby Tui, Amy du Plessis, Sylvia Brunt, Katelyn Vahaakolo, Ruahei Demant (co-capt), Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu; Liana Mikaele-Tu'u, Kennedy Simon (co-capt), Alana Bremner, Charmaine Smith, Maiakawanakaulani Roos, Amy Rule, Georgia Ponsonby, Krystal Murray. Reserves: Luka Connor, Chryss Viliko, Tanya Kalounivale, Chelsea Bremner, Lucy Jenkins, Ariana Bayler, Patricia Maliepo, Martha Mataele.

France: Morgane Bourgeois, Cyrielle Banet, Marine Ménager, Gabrielle Vernier, Émilie Boulard, Lina Queyroi, Alexandra Chambon; Charlotte Escudero, Gaëlle Hermet, Axelle Berthoumieu, Madoussou Fall, Manaé Feleu (capt), Clara Joyeux, Elisa Riffonneau, Ambre Mwayembe. Reserves: Laure Touyé, Coco Lindelauf, Assia Khalfaoui, Audrey Forlani, Léa Champon, Émeline Gros, Pauline Bourdon Sansus, Nassira Konde.