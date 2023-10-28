Ruby Tui scores four tries as Black Ferns thrash Wales in second WXV1 fixture

Mererangi Paul scores her second try against Wales at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin.

At Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin: Black Ferns 70 (Mererangi Paul (3), Ruby Tui (4), Amy du Plessis, Katelyn Vahaakolo, Ruahei Demant, Lucy Jenkins (2) tries; Renee Holmes 5 con) Wales 7 (Abbie Fleming try; Robyn Wilkins con). HT: 27-0

Yellow card: Nel Metcalfe (Wales)

Ruby Tui is back in a big way.

The Black Ferns superstar scored four tries in a remarkable 13-minute spell inside the first half-hour – the last of that quartet featuring a crowd-pleasing goose step – as New Zealand rebounded after their upset loss to France last weekend.

Tui – who only made her return to test rugby last week following a post-Rugby World Cup break – and fellow winger Mererangi Paul were unstoppable on the edges, frequently beating the first Welsh defenders.

Indeed, Tui could have had five tries before halftime if fullback Renee Holmes had supplied the last pass instead of taking contact.

Tui was replaced on the hour mark with the England test in mind, but she had already sent a warning to the beaten Rugby World Cup finalists that she is back to her best.

The Black Ferns also ticked a major box before their showdown against England next weekend with some effective maul defence.

The Black Ferns forced two turnovers from Welsh mauls in the first half alone, a pleasing development for coach Allan Bunting in an area of the game where England will be strong.

Loose-forwards Layla Sae, Kennedy Simon and Liana Mikaele-Tu’u were also dominant in the tackle and carry, as the Black Ferns dished out some heavy shoulders to Welsh runners when the visitors had possession.

But, it was really the Tui and Paul show, with the Welsh guilty of getting far too narrow on defence.

Paul was the first to cross after Tui supplied the final pass from a set-piece move, and then Tui crossed in style after Paul made a nice break.

Wales fullback Nel Metcalfe was subsequently sent to the sin bin for a hair pull on Paul as she attempted to stop the elusive No 11.

The Black Ferns made the Welsh pay for that ill discipline as Tui grabbed her second with a powerful fend.

She was far from finished, however, and tries three and four followed in quick succession as the Black Ferns relished the perfect conditions under the roof in Dunedin.

The big moment

Replacement flanker Lucy Jenkins’ second try was a superb team effort and came shortly after a similar, lung-busting effort down the left edge.

MVP

No prizes for guessing that Tui was the star of the show. The Black Ferns’ backline all played a role in creating room for Tui and Paul with some slick handling, but Tui’s finishing was top shelf. Her acceleration, footwork and strength in contact were impressive.

Match rating 6/10

The Welsh were out of the contest inside 30 minutes, and the test lost a bit of tension as a result. There remains a big gap between the big three of New Zealand, England and France and the rest of the world.

The big picture

The Black Ferns play England at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland next Saturday – match that has taken on heightened importance after New Zealand’s loss to France. The Black Ferns will know that the English will be desperate for revenge after the Rugby World Cup final.