Black Ferns say they used French lessons to fuel big win against Wales

Ruby Tui bags four tries in demolition of Wales.

The Black Ferns believe a good look in the mirror after the 18-17 loss to France last week was the catalyst for the 12-try demolition of Wales in Dunedin on Saturday.

Co-captain Ruahei Demant and coach Allan Bunting were delighted with the response they saw in the southern city, but admitted there had been an “edge” in camp this week after the French put their skills under pressure in Wellington.

“Absolutely,” Demant said. “There was a lot of internal individual reflection.

“So, every training, every meeting that we had throughout the week, there was a massive accountability from people individually to go out to training or out here on Saturday and nail our individual role, with a lot of support from the wider squad and our coaches.

“One of our values is selflessness. There was a lot of selflessness out there today.

“I know Kennedy [Simon] was really proud of our discipline on defence. That cost us a bit last week, and that'll be really important moving into this next week [England].”

The Black Ferns have been riding the crest of a wave since the Rugby World Cup last year, and the loss to France was arguably a timely reminder that their task of retaining the trophy in 2025 will be a massive task.

France and England loom as significant hurdles, and Bunting said the coaches also had to modify their approach to the Wales game after the Wellington setback.

“We looked at a few things, the coaches too,” he said. “We needed to do things a little bit better and help our ladies out.

“We made some adjustments and I’m really proud of our leaders, Lou [Demant] and Kennedy and the way that Lou really guided the team around the field.

“I’m just really proud of our group and, our defence and the effort and our body height was pretty sharp too.

“We’ve still got a bit more to work on, but the ladies can have a bit of a bit of enjoyment tonight and then we’re excited about the weekend.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Ruahei Demant makes a break against Wales in Dunedin.

“We know what's coming there, and we're looking forward to that.”

Bunting said the coaches had also put an emphasis on some tactical shifts against Wales.

Driven by Demant, there was some variation on attack and a smarter use of the boot, and the hard-carrying loose forwards narrowed the Welsh defence.

In the No 13 jersey, Amy du Plessis showed some slick hands to set up try-hungry wingers Ruby Tui and Mererangi Paul, who helped themselves to seven tries in total.

It was a confidence booster before the England test at Mt Smart Stadium next Saturday, which in some ways will be seasondefining for the Black Ferns.

Demant wasn’t hiding her excitement levels for the rematch of the Rugby World Cup final.

“There is real excitement within the team,” she said. “Because this will be the only time that we get to play them this season.

“We really want to finish our season on a high. It's been an awesome year full of a lot of growth.

“We’ve found a way through a lot of things, so it would be nice to finish well.”