Two new players brought into Black Ferns squad after injuries

Canterbury back Grace Brooker (L) has been called up by the Black Ferns.

Tighthead prop Esther Faiaoga-Tilo and midfielder Grace Brooker will join the Black Ferns for the final week of the inaugural WXV1 Tournament.

Faiaoga-Tilo, 29, earned her first cap against the United States in July.

She plays for the Blues in Super Rugby Aupiki.

Brooker, 24, plays for Canterbury and Super Rugby Aupiki side Matatū.

She has earned five caps since her debut in 2019, the last against the United States in July.

Faiaoga-Tilo and Brooker replace Tanya Kalounivale and Martha Mataele who were ruled out ahead of the Black Ferns v Wales test in Dunedin on Saturday.

SKY SPORT Ruby Tui bags four tries in demolition of Wales.

The Black Ferns beat Wales by a record 70-7 margin.

They will play England in the WXV1 Tournament title decider at Auckland’s Mt Smart Stadium on Saturday in a repeat of the 2021 Rugby World Cup final at Eden Park last year, won by the Black Ferns.