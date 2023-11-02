Alana Bremner promoted to start as the Black Ferns name a settled team for England rematch

Ruby Tui bags four tries in demolition of Wales.

WXV1, round three: Black Ferns v England; Where: Go Media Stadium Mt Smart, Auckland; When: Saturday, 7pm; Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 1, live updates on Stuff from 6:40pm.

The Black Ferns’ defining test of Allan Bunting’s first season comes with the luxury of only one positional change to their 23 for Saturday night’s heavyweight clash against England in Auckland.

Eleven of the team announced on Thursday played in last year’s epic Rugby World Cup final when the Black Ferns stunned world No 1 England 34-31 at Eden Park.

Talismanic loose forward Alana Bremner has been promoted from the bench to start ahead of the less experienced Layla Sae (two caps) in the only tweak from their 70-7 victory against Wales in Dunedin last Saturday.

Bremner, the 26-year-old Cantabrian who has played 18 tests, was a key figure in the redemption of their forward pack through to last year’s World Cup decider and won’t be fazed by the additional physical challenge this formidable, tough English side will bring in their final test of 2023 at Mt Smart.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Alana Bremner returns to start for the Black Ferns’ test against England in Auckland on Saturday.

Eight of the starting XV from that dramatic Auckland finale nearly 12 months ago will start an eagerly anticipated rematch of a developing rivalry between women’s rugby’s traditional powerhouses.

How the Black Ferns handle England’s seemingly unstoppable rolling maul will be a major factor and Bremner’s height and presence strengthens their lineout, something England will attempt to attack from.

Sae started her first test as they ran Wales ragged, scoring 12 tries in bouncing back from a rare home defeat (18-17) against France in Wellington in the previous round of WXV1.

“Layla did well. She'll come off the bench,” Bunting said.

“Alana is a big part of our leadership group and has a big input in our lineout.

“It's good to bring her experience back. She's played in big games before, too.”

The other seven starters from the World Cup decider are fullback Renee Holmes, Ruby Tui on the right wing and co-captain Ruahei Demant at first five-eighth, with the same second row of Chelsea Bremner and Maiakawanakaulani Roos, Amy Rule at tighthead prop and Georgia Ponsonby at hooker.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Mererangi Paul scored a hat-trick against Wales in Dunedin.

The Black Ferns’ other co-captain, loose forward Kennedy Simon, came off the bench against England last November, as did hooker Luka Connor and prop Krystal Murray.

No 8 Liana Mikaele-Tu’u missed the final because of a broken thumb but gets another crack at the English.

As for the rest of their team, many will be facing England for the first time. Mererangi Paul got the nod on the left wing ahead of Katelyn Vahaakolo in a disputed position. Paul replaced Vahaakolo to start against Wales and retains her place after scoring a hat-trick in Dunedin.

England were the dominant force in the international women’s game and won a record 30 tests on the bounce, a streak which ended with defeat in last year’s World Cup final in Auckland.

The same city hosts their next meeting in the final round of the inaugural WXV1. England lead the standings on 10 points, four ahead of the Black Ferns, and their latest encounter is another decider of sorts because the victor is likely to win the competition.

England beat Australia (42-7) and Canada (45-12) in the opening rounds and last defeated the Black Ferns in New Zealand in 2017, winning 29-21 in Rotorua.

Demant said they haven’t looked back to their thrilling World Cup final when the Black Ferns became champions for a sixth time.

Bunting’s side won four in a row to start this season, beating Australia (twice), Canada and the United States, before their 16-test winning streak ended against the French.

“The only thing we do focus on, when we compare last year to this year, they were a quality side then and are still a quality side now,” Demant said of England.

“We've looked inwards more and how can we as individuals and as a team be in the best position possible to combat what they're going to throw against us.”

Black Ferns: Renee Holmes, Ruby Tui, Amy du Plessis, Sylvia Brunt, Mererangi Paul, Ruahei Demant (co-capt), Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu; Liana Mikaele-Tu’u, Kennedy Simon (co-capt), Alana Bremner, Chelsea Bremner, Maiakawanakaulani Roos, Amy Rule, Georgia Ponsonby, Kate Henwood. Reserves: Luka Connor, Krystal Murray, Sophie Fisher, Layla Sae, Lucy Jenkins, Iritana Hohaia, Patricia Maliepo, Katelyn Vahaakolo.

England: Ellie Kildunne, Abby Dow, Helena Rowland, Tatyana Heard, Claudia MacDonald, Holly Aitchison, Natasha Hunt; Alex Matthews, Marlie Packer (capt), Morwenna Talling, Rosie Galligan, Zoe Aldcroft, Sarah Bern, Lark Atkin-Davies, Mackenzie Carson. Reserves: Amy Cokayne, Hannah Botterman, Maud Muir, Sarah Beckett, Maisy Allen, Ella Wyrwas, Megan Jones, Jess Breach.

Permutations

To win WXV1...

England need to beat the Black Ferns or to pick up more bonus points than them in a loss.

The Black Ferns need to beat England while picking up more or the same number of bonus points.