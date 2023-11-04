Black Ferns v England rematch should define where the balance of power sits in women's rugby

WXV1, round three: Black Ferns v England; Where: Go Media Stadium Mt Smart, Auckland; When: Saturday, 7pm; Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 1, live updates on Stuff from 6:40pm.

The Black Ferns and England’s rematch has been nearly 12 months in the making. It’s an intriguing clash that should demonstrate where the balance of power sits between last year’s Rugby World Cup finalists.

With another year of professionalism for the Black Ferns, after only going full-time last season, their meeting with the world No 1 English team might be a greater indicator of which side is the best on the planet ahead of the next World Cup in England in 2025.

Saturday’s Mt Smart encounter, pitting the English maul against the Black Ferns’ expansive attack, is one weekend shy of being staged exactly one year since that memorable World Cup final at Eden Park. England won’t forget the heartbreak after their record streak of 30 wins ended in Auckland.

The Black Ferns became world champions for a sixth time after stunning England 34-31 in last November’s enthralling decider, completing an epic turnaround from the four heavy tour defeats to the English and France the year before.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Ruahei Demant, left, is congratulated by team-mates in the Black Ferns’ win over Wales.

However, the Black Ferns’ 18-17 loss against the French two weeks ago showed the margins between the big three are as wide as a hairline, even if France haven’t beaten England since 2018.

France’s staggering 29-20 defeat to Australia in Dunedin last Saturday was a remarkable upset in the inaugural WXV1, but there are only three sides, realistically, who can win the next World Cup: New Zealand, England and Les Bleues.

England top the rankings, although those are irrelevant really, and the obvious marker after World Cups in deciding who’s the best is tests between the heavyweights. These are different teams with different coaches in a new age of women’s rugby.

That might sound obvious, but regular fixtures for the Black Ferns against European teams are only just becoming a regularity after Covid-19 and with the introduction of the new WXV1 tournament.

Black Ferns co-captain Ruahei Demant made that point in this week’s low-key build-up, in the aftermath of the All Blacks’ agonising Rugby World Cup final loss to South Africa in Paris last weekend, and she said they need “opportunities to play the best”.

The women’s game needs big occasions like this to ignite interest and inspire a wider audience after the astronomical increase in fan support throughout the World Cup.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Ruahei Demantspeaking in the press conference, with the trophy, after their Rugby World Cup final win.

Still, after 12 matches in 2022 which included a World Cup campaign, the Black Ferns will finish their latest season having played only seven tests.

They beat Australia (twice), Canada, the United States and Wales. France and England remain the only opponents they can genuinely lose to.

“It's kind of stink this is our last game of the season. I wish we had more opportunities to keep building,” Demant said.

Allan Bunting’s first season in charge finishes on Saturday night. How they have fared against England and France is the ultimate test of their class, quality and resolve.

After losing against France, another defeat to England would reflect badly on a team which sets itself the highest of standards and mercilessly put Wales to the sword in Dunedin last Saturday, winning 70-7.

Bunting said tests with England are always “a bit bigger”. There is indeed a weight of history behind this fixture and Mt Smart stages the 31st test between them, six years after their last meeting in New Zealand outside the World Cup (England won 29-21 in Rotorua in 2017).

Joe Allison/Getty Images Allan Bunting has won five tests but lost to France in Wellington in the first round of WXV1.

“These players and the wonderful gifts they have... the last thing England will want to see is that coming to life. Our focus is on unleashing that,” Bunting said.

Starting Black Ferns hooker Georgia Ponsonby is one of their 11 players in the 23 who featured in the World Cup final.

“This is one we've been looking forward to,” she said.

“We have moved forward in a positive direction. Another year of professionalism, allowing us to train every day and get fitter, faster and stronger, has allowed us to play a stronger, faster game.

“The English are in the same boat, so the quality of rugby has definitely lifted.”

Black Ferns: Renee Holmes, Ruby Tui, Amy du Plessis, Sylvia Brunt, Mererangi Paul, Ruahei Demant (co-capt), Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu; Liana Mikaele-Tu’u, Kennedy Simon (co-capt), Alana Bremner, Chelsea Bremner, Maiakawanakaulani Roos, Amy Rule, Georgia Ponsonby, Kate Henwood. Reserves: Luka Connor, Krystal Murray, Sophie Fisher, Layla Sae, Lucy Jenkins, Iritana Hohaia, Patricia Maliepo, Katelyn Vahaakolo.

England: Ellie Kildunne, Abby Dow, Helena Rowland, Tatyana Heard, Claudia MacDonald, Holly Aitchison, Natasha Hunt; Alex Matthews, Marlie Packer (capt), Morwenna Talling, Rosie Galligan, Zoe Aldcroft, Sarah Bern, Lark Atkin-Davies, Mackenzie Carson. Reserves: Amy Cokayne, Hannah Botterman, Maud Muir, Sarah Beckett, Maisy Allen, Ella Wyrwas, Megan Jones, Jess Breach.

Permutations

To win WXV1...

England need to beat the Black Ferns or to pick up more bonus points than them in a loss.

The Black Ferns need to beat England while picking up more or the same number of bonus points.