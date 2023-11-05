'There's no better feeling': Animated England captain Marlie Packer on big win over Black Ferns in Auckland

The beaten World Cup finalists from last year defeated New Zealand 33-12 in Auckland to win the WXV1 tournament.

At Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland: England 33 (Alex Matthews, Lark Atkin-Davies, Sarah Bern, Morwenna Talling, Zoe Aldcroft tries; Holly Aitchison 4 con) Black Ferns 12 (Kennedy Simon, Katelyn Vahaakolo tries; Renee Holmes con). HT: 19-7.

An animated Marlie Packer was “on cloud nine” and had splatters of blood wiped across her forehead after her England side achieved only their third win over the Black Ferns in New Zealand.

The forceful English captain had reasons to celebrate after their famous victory in Auckland and had the scars to show for it, nearly 12 months after losing the one that mattered most, the Rugby World Cup final at Eden Park, against the Black Ferns.

Packer was crowned World Rugby’s women’s 15s player of the year only moments after England beat the Black Ferns 33-12 at Mt Smart on Saturday night, clinching the inaugural WXV1 title with a convincing win that was inspired by the fierce intensity of their forward pack.

“I'm completely on a high at the moment,” she said, crediting her individual award to her team-mates after taking the prize from Black Ferns co-captain Ruahei Demant, who was last year’s winner.

Dave Rowland/Getty Images England captain Marlie Packer lifting the WXV1 trophy in Auckland.

“Beating New Zealand in their own backyard, there's no better feeling, but we've got to grow from tonight. You need to keep pushing and driving standards,” the openside flanker added.

This was also the heaviest home defeat the Black Ferns had suffered in 32 years of playing test matches.

It was impossible not to cast your mind back to the epic Eden Park decider when the Black Ferns stunned the world No 1 English side in front of more than 42,000 shrieking Kiwis and lifted the World Cup, breaking England’s hearts in their last encounter.

Packer was there, and while insisting that final was not a focus this week, she admitted it was a factor in the heat of another absorbing test in which the Black Ferns fought back from a 19-0 deficit to only trail by seven points in the second half.

It was somewhat similar to the 14-0 lead England held after a strong start to last November’s decider, as the Black Ferns battled back to win 34-31 on their greatest night.

“There were a couple of times, behind the sticks, and the players that were there a year ago, those emotions were starting to be felt,” Packer said.

Dave Rowland/Getty Images The Black Ferns reflecting on their defeat to England on Saturday night.

“But, it was like, let's stick to our process, stick to what we're good at, we know how we want to play the game. Full credit to everyone for riding out that emotion, but being present and in the moment.”

There was an underwhelming crowd of about 10,000 at Mt Smart, although it wasn’t clear how much of a factor that was in Saturday’s result. Still, there was no doubt last year’s packed Eden Park made a difference when the Black Ferns upset the English.

“There were a couple of times when I was up on the big screen for maybe doing something wrong and the crowd was right behind the Black Ferns,” Packer said.

“It was nothing like a year ago in the World Cup final.”

Emotions were sombre among the Black Ferns after falling to a second defeat in three matches, following their 18-17 loss to France in Wellington two weeks ago.

Packer’s opposite number, Black Ferns co-captain Kennedy Simon, had a large cut on her right cheekbone after a tough clash of the forwards which England dominated. Their five tries were all scored by their pack close to the line (only one was from a rolling maul).

England varied their attack through their outside backs but had no hesitation in unsettling the Black Ferns with big carries, clinical set plays and a strong scrum.

Simon’s try from Ruby Tui’s break on the stroke of half-time was the lift the world champions needed after England controlled the opening 40.

Dave Rowland/Getty Images Kennedy Simon crossed for the Black Ferns’ first try.

“England are a great outfit. They're really physical. We just didn't capitalise on our clinical moments. I was really proud of the girls and the way we regrouped,” Simon said.

It wasn’t enough because England were relentless. The Black Ferns weren’t at their best and were ruing their mistakes – Demant failed to find touch from an attacking penalty – which let England off the hook when the hosts were on top in the second half.

Among those facing England for the first time was Black Ferns winger Katelyn Vahaakolo, who was also named the women’s breakthrough player of the year on Saturday night. She scored their second try after a positive introduction from the bench.

Dave Rowland/Getty Images Katelyn Vahaakolo was named the women’s breakthrough player of the year by World Rugby.

Black Ferns coach Allan Bunting said it was a night of good lessons after only 11 of their 23 played in last year’s final.

“England were pretty good tonight, weren't they?” Bunting said.

“The good thing, for me, is that we've got some young ladies that have been watching England for a while,” Bunting said, as Simon nodded in agreement.

“Now, they've felt that.”

England have raised the bar among the elite of women’s rugby. They host the next World Cup in 2025 and will surely be the team to beat if the Black Ferns are to retain another global title.