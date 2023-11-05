'As gutted as you can feel': Katelyn Vahaakolo award punctures Black Ferns gloom after England defeat

The beaten World Cup finalists from last year defeated New Zealand 33-12 in Auckland to win the WXV1 tournament.

Final WXV1 standings (points): England 15, Canada 10, Australia 10, New Zealand 6, France 4, Wales 1.

Black Ferns winger Katelyn Vahaakolo sheepishly walked to accept her World Rugby award before she and her subdued team-mates watched England lift the first WXV1 trophy at Mt Smart on Saturday night.

The 23-year-old was named the breakthrough player of the year in women’s 15s after switching from league this season. She played for the Kiwi Ferns at last year’s Rugby League World Cup before impressing for the Blues in Super Rugby Aupiki.

The prize was some consolation for the effervescent code hopper, who came off the bench for her sixth test in Auckland and proved her qualities with fearless carries and another try that brought the Black Ferns back into the game after half-time, trailing 19-12.

They were powerless to stop a relentless England team, however, and fell to a record home defeat (33-12). They were dejected amid the formalities on the pitch, but there was still more than enough enthusiasm for a loud cheer when the popular Vahaakolo was given her award on the stage.

Dave Rowland/Getty Images Katelyn Vahaakolo walking to the stage to collect her breakthrough player of the year award.

The disappointment soon returned when England captain Marlie Packer, who won the top individual prize as the new world player of the year, was joined by her team-mates for their trophy presentation. The smiles the Black Ferns had for Vahaakolo were back to frowns.

Vahaakolo said she was humbled to receive her individual award and readily admitted she was not expecting it. She still jumped onto the stage with a smile to puncture the gloomy atmosphere among those in black jerseys.

“No, I actually wasn't. I think I'm a bit hard on myself because I don't think I had that great a season. I'm very grateful and feel very lucky,” Vahaakolo said.

She was softly spoken but candid when reflecting on their big loss to England in their first encounter since the dramatic Rugby World Cup final the Black Ferns won at Eden Park nearly 12 months ago.

“We’re as gutted as you can feel. I don't think we expressed ourselves in the way we wanted to and weren't able to execute at certain moments,” Vahaakolo said.

“Nonetheless, I'm still really proud of our team and what we're going to be able to do in the future.”

Dave Rowland/Getty Images The Black Ferns were dejected after suffering their heaviest home defeat against England.

Vahaakolo said she “was quite nervous” about her first meeting against the world No 1 England team, who are on a redemption mission to beat the Black Ferns when they host the next World Cup in 2025.

There were no signs of nerves or anxiety when the former league star sprinted at full speed with her first carry into England’s imposing defensive wall of white.

She replaced Mererangi Paul, who was nominated for the same breakthrough award, on the left wing after half-time and made an instant impact by driving the Black Ferns into England’s half.

“Do what I want and be free. That's when I play my best. Allan Bunting always tells me to just go and do what I want,” she said.

Dave Rowland/Getty Images Katelyn Vahaakolo accepting her award after the Black Ferns’ defeat on Saturday night.

Vahaakolo’s accolade was one great positive on a difficult night for Black Ferns coach Bunting, whose first season ended with losses in the tests which were the real marker for his team, against France and England.

The world champions lost 18-17 to France in Wellington two weeks ago in the opening round of WXV1 and also thrashed Wales 70-7 in Dunedin last Saturday.

“She's been outstanding. When she first came in, she didn't really know where to stand or to leave the wing. She's been obsessed with getting better,” Bunting said.

Meanwhile, six Black Ferns were selected for World Rugby’s team of the year: Ruby Tui, Amy du Plessis, Ruahei Demant, Liana Mikaele-Tu’u, Maiakawanakaulani Roos and Krystal Murray.

World Rugby awards (women’s 15s)

Player of the year: Marlie Packer (England). Nominees: Ruahei Demant (New Zealand), Abby Dow (England), Gabrielle Vernier (France).

Breakthrough player of the year: Katelyn Vahaakolo (New Zealand). Nominees: Carla Arbez (France), Francesca McGhie (Scotland), Mererangi Paul (New Zealand),

Try of the year: Sofia Stefan (Italy, v Ireland on 15 April). Nominees: Charlotte Escudero (France, v Wales on 23 April), Zoe Aldcroft (England, v France on 29 April), Mererangi Paul (New Zealand, v Canada on 8 July).

Team of the year: 15 Ellie Kildunne (England), 14 Ruby Tui (New Zealand), 13 Amy du Plessis (New Zealand), 12 Gabrielle Vernier (France), 11 Abby Dow (England), 10 Ruahei Demant (New Zealand), 9 Pauline Bourdon Sansus (France); 8 Liana Mikaele-Tu'u (New Zealand), 7 Marlie Packer (England), 6 Alex Matthews (England), 5 Maiakawanakaulani Roos (New Zealand), 4 Zoe Aldcroft (England), 3 Sarah Bern (England), 2 Lark Atkin-Davies (England), 1 Krystal Murray (New Zealand).