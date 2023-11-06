Enter John Mitchell: Black Ferns get harsh reality check as England emphasise dominance

The beaten World Cup finalists from last year defeated New Zealand 33-12 in Auckland to win the WXV1 tournament.

ANALYSIS: Beaten co-captain Kennedy Simon said the England side who ensured the Black Ferns suffered a record home defeat on Saturday was a “well-oiled machine”.

This was the same England team who lost long-time coach Simon Middleton in May and his assistant, Louis Deacon, took the job on an interim basis ahead of the WXV1 tournament in New Zealand. The transition to a changed regime has been seamless.

Enter John Mitchell, the former All Blacks coach. He will lead England from here and attempt to maintain their world No 1 status.

Mitchell, a well-travelled New Zealander who led the All Blacks from 2001 to 2003, is in an unusual position of becoming the new leader of a team which is clearly the best on the planet, despite losing last year’s Rugby World Cup final against the Black Ferns.

They won 30 successive tests until that dramatic 34-31 defeat at Eden Park nearly 12 months ago. Their response? Ten wins on the bounce, including a satisfying success (33-12) against the Black Ferns in Auckland to win the inaugural WXV1 at Mt Smart.

Alex Leech/Photosport Black Ferns co-captain Kennedy Simon reflecting on her side’s heavy defeat to England.

Redemption? Not really, but it was nonetheless a big statement and the dejected Black Ferns felt the full force of an encounter this physical, robust England team had been craving all season.

Their forwards, led by new world player of the year Marlie Packer, troubled the Black Ferns’ pack with their sheer ferocity and scored all five of their tries.

Who’s to say this England side won’t repeat a similar winning streak ahead of hosting the next World Cup in 2025? They are the most efficient, clinical and professional unit in women’s rugby. They have raised the benchmark among the elite.

Their, erm, journey to their home tournament will only intensify with Mitchell’s arrival.

What does this mean for the Black Ferns? With a new coaching team led by Allan Bunting, the promise of entertaining victories in earlier matches they were expected to win was flattened by defeats in the season’s most important tests, against France and England.

A harsh but timely reality check, two years ahead of the next World Cup, after only their second full season of professionalism. France and England have been full-time for at least three more years and both found a way to beat the Black Ferns by exerting great defensive pressure.

Alan Lee/Photosport Allan Bunting’s first season in charge ended with defeats to France and England.

About half of Bunting’s team were playing the European powers for the first time after only turning professional within the last 12 to 18 months.

“My biggest lesson has been just patience. We want to win now, but that's a pretty experienced English team, and they've been professional for six years,” Bunting said.

"They've had quite a bit of time, and with patience, and I know, with a bit more time and getting to play them more often, we'll know how they play.”

Still, their 18-17 defeat to France in Wellington two weeks ago has been made to look worse because of France’s capitulation since. They have lost to Australia and Canada, two defeats nobody saw coming.

The Black Ferns struggled to negate France and England’s defensive line speed. They looked unsettled and even resorted to one especially bad habit against England from their infamous northern tour in 2021 (when they lost four tests in a row) when kicking aimlessly from their own 22, inviting more pressure.

Mitchell was one of the masterminds behind the English men’s team which drove the startled All Blacks out of the 2019 World Cup in Japan. He was their defence coach and should reinforce its power among the Red Roses.

Paul Harding/Getty Images John Mitchell will become the new coach of England’s women’s team (FILE PHOTO).

The Black Ferns’ expansive attack, when it fired, got them out of tight spots and led to fantastic tries in WXV1.

Their two scores against England for Simon and Katelyn Vahaakolo, spreading the ball across the field, were excellent.

But Bunting made a telling point on Saturday night, reflecting on England’s superiority.

“It’s the way they control the game and kick it well. They can slow it down with their forwards. It’s probably their rugby IQ at the moment,” he said.

“We’ve also got a few young ladies who haven’t felt that intensity and speed before. I’m sure we’ll get there.”

England have set the standard once more. The Black Ferns knocked them over last year. They have another high summit to conquer to finish on top of the world again.

Final WXV1 standings (points): England 15, Canada 10, Australia 10, New Zealand 6, France 4, Wales 1.

Black Ferns results in 2023

Pacific Four Series (winners)

Won 50-0 v Australia, Brisbane

Won 52-21 v Canada, Ottawa

Won 39-17 v United States, Ottawa

O’Reilly Cup (retained)

Won 43-3 v Australia, Hamilton

WXV1 (finished fourth)

Lost 18-17 v France, Wellington

Won 70-7 v Wales, Dunedin

Lost 33-12 v England, Auckland