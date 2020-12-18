Kendra Cocksedge and Portia Woodman make 2020 a rugby belter

Together, Portia Woodman and Kendra Cocksedge have racked up a plethora of amazing achievements in a sporting year ravaged by a global pandemic.

They’ve picked up World Rugby’s sevens player of the decade, the women’s 15 try of the decade, been named in the team of the decade at World Rugby’s virtual awards night, set a new record of six tries in one Farah Palmer Cup match, received the Fiao'o Faamausili Medal for player of the Farah Palmer Cup, and collected four consecutive premiership titles between them.

It seems nothing was going to tackle the two rugby superstars in this Covid-19 disrupted year.

Woodman and Cocksedge are two of the biggest names in rugby. And in a year that has seen the Tokyo Olympics postponed and a record Black Ferns test games cancelled in the lead up to the 2021 Rugby World Cup, the pair have still been performing at the top of their game.

After two years out with injuries, Woodman was thankful to be back home in Northland playing for the Kauri in the FPC.

“It was a really cool season,” she says over the phone after finishing third in the North Island pool.

“I had a bit of a cry when I left Northland to come back to Tauranga, but being back down here with the sevens girls has been awesome.”

Playing for Northland, the province her family have proudly represented, was a proud moment, but Woodman was still anxious after her hiatus.

“I was definitely nervous for the first couple of games against Waikato and Auckland; I think because they were the two big teams first up. And I was just nervous about what my ability, my skillset and fitness would be like,” she says. “But at the end of the day I was just like ‘meh, you haven’t played in two years so just go and have fun’.”

Each round was a confidence booster for the dynamic winger, who scored a record six tries in Northland's 77-3 victory over Taranaki. And if Kauri had a couple more weeks of competition, the results may have been different, she says.

“Towards the end, we were really into our stride. We had a good understanding of the game plan across the whole team,” says Woodman.

“If we had stuck to the original draw, I think we would have been in a really good groove. We’re a little bit gutted about that but, man, we had a good season.”

Woodman then played in the RedBull Ignite7s tournament. It was the first time the event included contracted Black Ferns sevens players. Her Surge team lost in the final to Ruby Tui and Stacey Fluhler’s Bolt side.

But it’s the big dance next year – the Tokyo Olympics - she’s looking forward to, even with it “all still up in the air. I think we're going to take it day by day, week by week,” says Woodman.

Clearly showing she can still cut it in both formats, Woodman will be putting her best feet forward for the Tokyo Olympics and the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand next year.

“The cool thing is both the sevens and 15s management are on the same page. If it's possible, we’ll make it happen,” she says.

“Any players who want to have a crack can trial. But obviously our first mission is the Olympics. And then we’ll see what goes after that. I'm definitely putting my hand up for 15s. I just gotta get myself right for the first part of the year, first.”

It’s been a massive year for Woodman: named sevens player of the 2010s decade, and winning 15s try of the decade for her explosive run in the 2017 Rugby World Cup final against England. She was also one of the wingers in the 15s team of the decade and was nominated for 15s player of the decade.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Northland's flyer, Portia Woodman, makes a break for the tryline against Counties in this year's Farah Palmer Cup.

Woodman humbly says the nominations are “a bit cringe.” They’re not the reason she plays.

“Because you're just doing your thing, you know. You're just playing a sport you love alongside a group of girls that you fully trust,” she says. “And the result at the end is if you inspire one little girl over your whole career, that’s your dream done.

“To have won different awards, that’s completely just a cherry on top, because that’s not at all what we work towards. The cool thing is it's opened the door, not just for myself, but everyone, and proves that anything can happen. Don’t ever just categorise yourself as this one thing. Because that one thing can help you with other parts of your life.”

While playing for Northland, Woodman was able to carry on with her building apprenticeship.

“I was building with my uncles up north, in the Hokianga, for my uncle’s home so it was like a dream for me,” she says.

“My uncles are real perfectionists. They’ve been doing the job for years - they can do joinery, they can do cabinetry, they can do everything. So it was really cool to learn from those kinds of builders.”

The time away from the professional sevens environment re-energised Woodman. “I was really grateful to have the three months up there, where I could just break away from work but still get the mahi done,” she says.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Kendra Cocksedge, centre, celebrates with team-mates after Canterbury's four-peat in the Farah Palmer Cup in 2020.

Cocksedge has also been busy doing what she loves this year.

The 32-year-old from Taranaki led her Canterbury side to a record four consecutive FPC titles when they came from behind to beat Waikato, 8-7, in the dying seconds of the hard-fought final.

But Cocksedge had little time to let the four-peat sink in – celebrating on the Saturday, and straight into camp for the Probables versus Possibles match on the Monday. A week later she was in camp with the Black Ferns for their series against the NZ Barbarians.

Even with the whirlwind timing, the World Rugby halfback of the decade - who was last night named Player of the Farah Palmer Cup – can remember clearly the last plays in the final when Canterbury were down, 3-7.

“I looked up at the clock and I thought ‘oh yep, we've got three minutes left’. We always play to the full 80, so for me I was like ‘we can still do this’,” she says.

“I looked up at the clock and there was 33 seconds left and I was like, ‘ooh, it's going to be tough, we might lose this… this is not going to be good’.

“And then it clicked real quickly: ‘oh nah we've still got this, we've got the team to do it’. And then we got that penalty, I just took a quick tap and we went for the edge and came back and scored.”

Cocksedge recalls talking about the pivotal moment with lock Cindy Nelles, who scored the winning try in injury time.

“I saw the hole, and I was like ‘OMG, I hope she can see the hole that I can see’, and she was thinking the same thing as me,” says Cocksedge, who also plays with Nelles at club rugby level. “We just happened to click and I just passed it to her and she just went straight through the gap.”

She’s had a fair few stand-out moments across her remarkable career, but this year's FPC final was one for the memory bank.

“It’s probably one of the hardest pressure games I've ever been a part of. When that final whistle went, it was just relief,” she says. “And you know at the same time, it's good to have those high-pressure games going into what could be a big year next year.”

For both Woodman and Cocksedge, it’s the culture that aids in the success of teams.

“I think that’s why we've been so successful these last four years,” Cocksedge says. “The culture in our team is awesome and the girls are great. We trained together every day, we’re around each other all the time, and we’re all really good friends.”

Her unwillingness to give up, even with only 30 seconds on the clock, shows how determined the first female winner of New Zealand Rugby’s Kel Tremain Memorial Trophy for player of the year is. Her work ethic is undeniable and is one reason why she personally believes why she’s had success.

“I choose to work really hard - any opportunity that comes you’ve got to take it. I sat behind Emma Jensen for nine years in the Black Ferns and that helped me build a little bit of resilience,” says Cocksedge, who has been a member of two World Cup victories and the inaugural sevens world series team in 2013.

“I always just drive myself to want to strive to be the best player in the world, the best halfback, and the best goal kicker and that’s what's always kind of driven me through my years of playing.”

She’s also close to cracking 1000 FPC points. Woodman is not far behind on the sevens circuit, with195 tries over 29 series tournaments to be on 975 points.

Says Cocksedge: “It's just one of those things that just sits there. I never overthink it; I wasn’t even aware of it [near 1000 points]. It’s the same with the awards that I've won.

“Rugby is a team game and you play together. It's nice to be recognised for doing good but at the end of the day, it’s a team game and those are just little wee cherries that sit on top of the cake.”

Going for a sixth RWC title for the Black Ferns next year, and the first on home soil, is always in the back of her mind.

“I think the main focus now is around performance. The coaches want to see combinations, they want to see people play together,” Cocksedge says.

For now, a much-deserved break is on the cards for Cocksedge from her job as NZR’s women’s rugby participation manager.

“I'm really looking forward to having a good break and a good summer back up in the ‘Naki with my family,” says Cocksedge, who has three sisters, including her twin. “I know come January next year, it's going to be a full-on year leading into the World Cup.”

Cocksedge also hopes to get together with her Canterbury crew to continue their final victory revelries.

“You’ve got to celebrate these things,” she says. “That’s why we play rugby as well - you win and you’ve got to be able to celebrate that.”

* In other awards at last night's 2020 NZ Rugby Awards, the Black Ferns Sevens won the NZ team of the year for the third straight year, with Stacey Fluhler named Black Ferns Sevens player of the year. Waikato captain and midfielder Chelsey Alley was Black Ferns player of the year.