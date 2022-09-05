'Bring it on': Ruby Tui embracing the pressure after unveiling Black Ferns' Rugby World Cup jersey

Black Ferns star Ruby Tui is embracing the pressure ahead of the Women's Rugby World Cup on home soil.

Ruby Tui admits feeling the weight of history when she pulled on the Black Ferns' new Rugby World Cup jersey for the first time.

The team's bespoke jersey for the upcoming global tournament in New Zealand, which kicks off next month, has been unveiled and carries a reminder of the reigning world champions' record five titles on its sleeve.

And former sevens star Tui acknowledged that little detail has put some additional pressure on the hosts' shoulders as they aim to defend the crown they won in Ireland five years ago on home soil.

READ MORE:

* Black Ferns legend Kendra Cocksedge confirms she will retire after Rugby World Cup

* Slip against Wallaroos suggests Black Ferns unlikely to challenge for World Cup

* Pressure is building on Black Ferns to clear storm clouds engulfing rugby in difficult year



"To some people it probably feels the same weight as any other top, but to me that was a heavy old jersey!" Tui joked as she cast her eye over the new adidas strip in Christchurch.

"Pretty special. Pretty clammy hands when I'm touching it."

The jersey has been designed to celebrate the team's unique and varied heritage and features a large debossed fern graphic across the front and back.

To attain maximum performance and comfort, kit manufacturer adidas body mapped the entire squad to ensure a tailored fit for each player.

The environmentally conscious strip has also been made from 50% ocean plastic waste and 50% recycled polyester, and includes sweat-wicking materials designed to keep the Black Ferns dry in the heat of battle.

Tui – who won Olympic gold and a world title in sevens – was clearly enamoured with the design and said she couldn't wait to run out in front of her friends and family when the Black Ferns kick off their campaign against Australia at Eden Park on Saturday, October 8.

"Our whole whānau will be able to come to these games. There's something really special about doing our haka in Aotearoa," an excited Tui said of the prospect of playing in a home World Cup.

"We travel the world in the black jersey and do the haka but to do it at a World Cup, in front of your family and in front of New Zealanders who understand what it means and understand what mana is, it's just going to be something really, really special.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Ruby Tui tries on the new Black Ferns' Rugby World Cup jersey, which features a reminder of their five titles.

"I just hope I get the opportunity to sink my teeth in and savour those moments, because what New Zealand's about to do [host a Women's Rugby World Cup], this opportunity, it's never come before."

Tui has become a key part of coach Wayne Smith's plans since making the switch from sevens, helping the team bounce back from their horror northern tour last year that featured heavy losses to England and France and hastened the exit of coach Glenn Moore.

The second-ranked Black Ferns have won six straight under Smith's guidance and head into the tournament confident of adding a sixth title to their trophy cabinet.

Tui is not fazed by the growing expectation from the New Zealand public and said she is determined to embrace the moment.

"There's definitely pressure there, I'm not going to beat around the bush and pretend that's not a thing," she said.

"But I cannot say that without also adding to that how amazing, huge and special this opportunity is. We don't train our butts off to just play OK games. We train our butts off to play the biggest games, [with] the most pressure.

"Being able to get a line out or score a try in those games. That's what a rugby player lives for.

"Absolutely there's pressure, but bring it on, I say."

The new Black Ferns jersey and training range are available to purchase online at allblackshop.com or in adidas stores.