Starting Rotation: Organisers sure to be sweating on World Cup crowds

OPINION: How the Black Ferns will fare on home soil isn’t the only burning question ahead of the women’s Rugby World Cup.

Indeed, there’s another pressing one New Zealand Rugby and World Rugby administrators are sure to be asking themselves, one they’ll desperately hope the answer to is “yes”.

Will the punters turn up for games?

They’d better hope they do, or it will make for some rather sorry scenes to be broadcast to the world when the tournament kicks off next month.

Frankly, it would be embarrassing for all involved if there are scenes similar to those for the Black Ferns’ O’Reilly Cup opener against the Wallaroos in Christchurch last month.

On that crisp but clear night, just 3138 people turned up at Orangetheory Stadium, where they were all directed into the north stand so it at least appeared as if there were more there for cameras.

Of course, there won’t be a repeat in the Garden City, given all 26 matches will be played at the top of the North Island.

Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images A young fan supports the Black Ferns at Eden Park for their test against Australia in 2018.

While there is sure to be some travelling fans, that essentially puts the onus on the people based on the most densely populated chunk of land in the country to attend games at the three event venues – Auckland’s Eden Park and Waitākere Stadium, and Whangārei’s Northland Events Centre.

For those wondering why, unlike the 2011 men’s World Cup, games aren’t spread across New Zealand, that would be because it’s the most cost-effective option.

When New Zealand bid for the event in 2018, a “break even” model was paramount, and World Rugby dictated pool matches must be played as triple headers.

So, Auckland and Whangārei it is. Tuck in, starting at Eden Park on October 8, when the Black Ferns and Wallaroos cap opening day.

On a day South Africa also clash with France, and favourites England play Fiji, organisers hope to beat the record attendance at a women’s World Cup fixture.

That would be 20,000, set during the 2014 final at Paris’ Stade Jean-Bouin, significantly less than the 29,581 record for a women’s fixture, set last November at Twickenham, where the Barbarians played a South African XV.

As of last week, tournament director Michelle Hooper said opening day was about “one third of the way” sold out. Eden Park’s capacity for the event isn’t yet locked in, but is likely to be more than 40,000.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff The Black Ferns played in front of just 3138 people in Christchurch last month.

But, even if opening day is a rip-roaring success, it will mean little if other match days are tarnished by poor crowds and flat atmospheres.

The prospect of Eden Park not being full, or at least near to it, for the two semifinals, bronze medal match and final, is another worry for organisers, who will be all too aware that Kiwis didn’t flock to watch the Black Ferns play Japan at the venue in their final match before the tournament yesterday, despite it being a curtain raiser to Bledisloe II.

The price of tickets shouldn’t be blamed if crowds flop, not when adults can snap up a ticket for between $30-$50 for the final day. Those aged between 3-15 will pay between $5 and $10.

It’s even cheaper on opening day, when adults can lap up three games for as little as $20.

That’s a steal, especially compared to ridiculously expensive tickets for All Blacks tests.

However, when you take into account overpriced concessions, and the fact many people simply don’t have excess cash to splash as the steep cost of living continues to bite, it would be wise for expectations to be tempered.

Between crowd and viewing numbers, we’ll soon find out just how interested the public are in the Black Ferns and the tournament.