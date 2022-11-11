Black Ferns v England: Where to watch the Women's Rugby World Cup final

Stuff asked Aucklanders if they think fan zones should be set up for the Rugby World Cup, as there were in 2011.

There might not be any fan zones, but Aucklanders can get out and support their local pubs and clubs while cheering on the Black Ferns in Saturday’s Rugby World Cup final against England.

With a sold-out crowd of 40,000 expected for the tournament final at Eden Park, venues across the city will be bursting with punters looking to celebrate the occasion.

Bar managers are expecting a lot of business through the afternoon and evening with the bronze playoff between France and Canada kicking off at 4.30pm, before New Zealand take on England in the main match at 7.30pm.

Here’s a rundown on where you can go in your area to take in all the action and atmosphere of the big game.

READ MORE:

* Your guide to this weekend's big sports action and how to watch it all

* Rugby World Cup final head to head: Making a case for the Black Ferns or England to win

* Mind games, laughs as Black Ferns and England hold court ahead of Rugby World Cup final



Grey Lynn Returned Services Club

1 Francis St, Grey Lynn

Jess Lee/Fairfax NZ The Grey Lynn RSC will be screening the Women’s Rugby World Cup final – and local members have been making poi as part of their planned celebrations.

“Definitely. We have 27 screens and we’ll be screening the game,” said secretary manager Kris Hall.

“We are expecting a big crowd. We are making poi for punters to have and take home, so it's going to be all on here.”

The Clare Inn

274/278 Dominion Rd, Mt Eden

Keith Whitten The Clare Inn is expecting a big weekend with the Black Ferns World Cup final on Saturday and the pub celebrating its anniversary on Sunday.

“Absolutely we will have it on. We're only a stone's throw away from Eden Park. So we're expecting a good crowd,” said operations manager Danielle Hickey.

“We have five big screens. We had three brand new TVs put in just before the World Cup.

“It’s a big weekend as we have our birthday on Sunday so it will be a good couple of days.”

Schapiro's Sports Bar

224 Symonds St, Eden Terrace

“Yes we are screening it and are fully booked [35 seats set aside for walk ins]. We’re expecting 150+ people,” a staff member said.

Is your venue screening the big game? Email aucklandnewsroom@stuff.co.nz

Our Local

254 Roscommon Rd, Wiri, Manukau

“Of course we will be screening it! We have huge screens. We are expecting a good turnout.”

The Cav

68 College Hill, Freemans Bay

Supplied The Cav will be a popular spot for Freemans Bay and Pononby locals looking to enjoy the big game.

“Yes we are. We have 11 big-sized televisions throughout the venue and wherever you are in the pub you can see the game,” said venue manager Jodie Leckie.

“We have quite a lot of bookings already, so it’s going to be a big one.

Stuff Here’s some inspiration to get the ball rolling… including some moves from genuine rugby stars. Go the Black Ferns! Pass It On!

Metro Bar Pakuranga

3/272 Ti Rakau Drive, Pakuranga

“Yes, we are screening the game. We have four televisions in different areas. We are expecting a bit of a crowd.”

Avondale Returned Services Association

48 Rosebank Rd, Avondale

TORIKA TOKALAU/STUFF/Western Leader Avondale locals can count on their RSA screening the big games on Saturday.

“Yes, we will definitely be screening it. We have two big screen televisions,” said a staff member.

The Fox

85/87 Customs St West, Auckland CBD

Chris McKeen/Stuff The Fox at Auckland’s Viaduct – always a popular venue for sports games – will be bursting with fans watching the World Cup final.

“We’ll have it on,” a staff member said. “We’ve got quite a few bookings. We have 12 TVs.”

O'Hagan's Irish Pub

103 Customs St West, Auckland CBD

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff O'Hagans at the Viaduct will also be screening the women’s tournament final.

“We have two big screens,” a staff member enthused.