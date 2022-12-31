Black Ferns Portia Woodman and Renee Wickliffe tie the knot

Portia Woodman (L) and Renee Wickliffe (R), pictured alongside the trophy after winning the Women's Rugby World Cup 2017 final between England and New Zealand.

Black Ferns superstars Portia Woodman and Renee Wickliffe have tied the knot, ending a big year with a romantic flourish.

Woodman – now going by the name Portia Woodman-Wickliffe on Instagram – has shared photos of the big day online. Wickliffe’s name now reads Woodman-Wickliffe too.

Fans flooded the delighted Woodman’s Instagram with messages of congratulations, as she shared pictures of the newlyweds and the white dress she wore for the big day.

Some team-mates joined in too, congratulating the sporting power couple on their wedding.

It’s a stellar way for the couple to end 2022 – a year that already saw the Black Ferns win the Women’s Rugby World Cup for a sixth time.

The team beat England in November, in a thrilling match at Eden Park.

It was a tough final for Woodman, however, who was forced off after England winger Lydia Thompson collided with her and made head-on-head contact, which resulted in her being shown a red card.

She posted on Instagram afterwards: “Although I don’t remember the game, I know I have a gold medal because we won”.

“So proud of our girls, the 32 here and the 244 that helped us get to this point!” she wrote.

Wickliffe put in what may be her last appearance in the black jersey earlier in the year.

She told Stuff she would hang up her boots once their campaign is over back in October, before the Black Ferns’ match against Wales.

“I get to play in front of my family and friends. This is history. I'm so grateful to play at my fourth World Cup,” Wickliffe said at the time. “I'm the oldest in the team and everyone else is keeping me young. I'm enjoying every moment.”