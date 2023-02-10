Allan Bunting replaces Wayne Smith as Black Ferns coach through to 2025 Rugby World Cup

Allan Bunting has been unveiled as the Black Ferns' new director of rugby through to the 2025 World Cup.

Allan Bunting has replaced Wayne Smith as the Black Ferns’ director of rugby through to the next women’s Rugby World Cup in England in 2025.

Bunting, 47, was one of the leading contenders for the job, as was long-time assistant Wes Clarke, but the former was unveiled by New Zealand Rugby in Auckland on Friday morning.

Only Bunting’s coaching role was confirmed at a press conference where he was flanked by NZ Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson and board chair Dame Patsy Reddy.

Bunting said they were working through a process of “getting the right people” for the start of a three-year campaign to defend the World Cup, with no assistants confirmed on Friday.

He appears to have beaten Clarke to the top job. He revealed that Clarke, an assistant for their World Cup wins last year and in 2017, “was pretty keen for this role”.

“It’s a good opportunity now for the organisation to go through a proper process and if he wants to put his name in for that, we’ll have a good look,” Bunting said.

David White/Stuff Allan Bunting replaces Wayne Smith as Black Ferns coach.

Whitney Hansen was another assistant last year, as the forwards coach, but she ruled herself out of contention for the director of rugby role.

Clarke was defence coach as the Black Ferns won the World Cup in New Zealand last year after a memorable tournament.

It was their first on home soil and crowd records were smashed up to the final at Eden Park when 42,579 fans set a world record attendance for a women’s rugby match.

Smith led a star-studded coaching team, which included former All Blacks mentors Sir Graham Henry and scrum guru Mike Cron, but went back into retirement after beating England 34-31 in the World Cup’s dramatic decider in Auckland last November.

Bunting joined the coaching group last year as the manager of culture and leadership.

Smith only became coach last April once Glenn Moore resigned amid the fallout of the team’s culture review and was never intending to remain involved after the World Cup.

Bunting paid tribute to Smith and said the Black Ferns can “create something special” after last year’s success.

“He did something for an old mate, [the late] Laurie [O’Reilly]. He brought a gift to the women's game, the empowering, attacking game that our ladies fell in love with,” he said of Smith’s contribution.

Andrew Cornaga/PHOTOSPORT Wayne Smith and Wes Clarke at training in last year’s World Cup campaign.

“It captured the hearts of me, our ladies and the nation.

“It's our responsibility, as a team and a nation, to build on that.”

Bunting also coached the Chiefs Manawa to last year’s inaugural Super Rugby Aupiki title and worked with their men’s team as a skills coach.

He made his name as one of the coaches of the Black Ferns sevens throughout their successful run to gold at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

His elevation to the country’s top job in women’s rugby comes at a significant time.

David White/Stuff Allan Bunting with New Zealand Rugby boss Mark Robinson at Friday’s press conference.

The women’s game is accelerating as a professional sport and the public’s interest reached an all-time high throughout the Black Ferns’ World Cup campaign.

NZ Rugby chief executive Robinson said it was “a special day” after announcing the appointment three months after the World Cup final.

”Allan has had extensive involvement in the women’s game in the past and has had outstanding results with the sevens team. He was also a key member of the [Black Ferns’] management team last year,” Robinson said at Friday’s press conference.

”We’re delighted because he brings those insights and unique characteristics to lead the women’s game in an exciting time. It’s an inspiring period.

“He is a man of incredible mana and is well respected across the women's game and New Zealand Rugby.”