Allan Bunting unveiled as new Black Ferns head coach

Allan Bunting has replaced Wayne Smith as the Black Ferns’ director of rugby through to the next women’s Rugby World Cup in England in 2025.

Bunting, 47, was one of the leading contenders for the job, as was long-time assistant Wes Clarke, but the former was unveiled by New Zealand Rugby in Auckland on Friday morning.

Smith retired after coaching the Black Ferns to their sixth World Cup win last November after beating England 34-31 in the final at Eden Park.

Bunting was part of last year’s coaching group after Glenn Moore’s resignation as coach in April.

Smith was head coach through to the World Cup – the Black Ferns’ first on home soil – while Bunting was in the background as a manager of culture and leadership.

Bunting also coached the Chiefs Manawa to last year’s inaugural Super Rugby Aupiki title and worked with their men’s team as a skills coach.

He made his name as one of the coaches of the Black Ferns sevens throughout their successful run to gold at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

His elevation to the country’s top job in women’s rugby comes at a significant time.

The women’s game is accelerating as a professional sport and the public’s interest reached an all-time high throughout the Black Ferns’ home World Cup campaign.

“I feel very honoured and privileged to be in this position. It is such an amazing time to be involved in women’s rugby. The opportunities are endless to develop our talent, inspire our future and grow our leaders, which is really exciting,” Bunting said in a statement.

David White/Stuff Allan Bunting with New Zealand Rugby boss Mark Robinson at Friday’s press conference.

“As a team, it is important we keep building off the success from last year and create an environment that nurtures, supports and produces thriving people and in turn, a successful game.

“We are blessed with a massive amount of talent in this country and there is an opportunity to identify and support that talent so we can build depth. In turn, that will enhance the professional standards in our team and the Farah Palmer Cup and Sky Super Rugby Aupiki competitions. It's also critical to remember to keep enjoying the journey.”

NZ Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson said it was “a special day for us” after confirming the appointment three months after the World Cup final in November.

”Allan has had extensive involvement in the women’s game in the past and has had outstanding results with the sevens team. He was also a key member of the [Black Ferns’] management team last year,” Robinson said at Friday’s press conference.

”We’re delighted because he brings those insights and unique characteristics to lead the women’s game in an exciting time. It’s an inspiring period.

“He is a man of incredible mana and is well respected across the women's game and New Zealand Rugby.”

