Recap: Black Ferns' Pacific Four Series test v Canada

Black Ferns captain Ruahei Demant dots down against Canada in Ottawa.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of New Zealand’s test against the world No 4 Canadians.

THE GAME

What: Canada v Black Ferns

Where: TD Place Stadium, Ottawa

Kickoff: 11am, Sunday (NZT)

Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images The Allan Bunting era got off to a wonderful start as the Black Ferns opened their Pacific Four Series in style.

THE TEAMS

Canada: Sabrina Poulin, Florence Symonds, Fancy Bermudez, Sara Kaljuvee, Paige Farries, Julia Schell, Justine Pelletier, Sophie de Goede (capt), Fabiola Forteza, Gabrielle Senft, Courtney Holtkamp, Tyson Beukeboom, Daleaka Menin, Emily Tuttosi, Olivia DeMerchant. Reserves: Gillian Boag, McKinley Hunt, Alexandria Ellis, Emma Taylor, Sara Svoboda, Olivia Apps, Claire Gallagher, Shoshanah Seumanutafa.

Black Ferns: Renee Holmes, Mererangi Paul, Amy du Plessis, Sylvia Brunt, Katelyn Vahaakolo, Ruahei Demant (co-capt), Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu, Liana Mikaele-Tu'u, Kennedy Simon (co-capt), Alana Bremner, Chelsea Bremner, Maiakawanakaulani Roos, Amy Rule, Luka Connor, Phillipa Love. Reserves: Georgia Ponsonby, Kate Henwood, Tanya Kalounivale, Lucy Jenkins, Kendra Reynolds, Iritana Hohaia, Rosie Kelly, Kelsey Teneti.

THE REFS

Referee: Sara Cox (England)

Assistant referees: Amelia Luciano (United States), Jenny Lui (United States)

Television match official: Andrew McMenemy (Scotland)

THE WEATHER

Mostly cloudy skies with showers developing late. Temperature of 26degC at kickoff.

THE ODDS

Black Ferns $1.10

Canada $6

THE HISTORY

Played 16; Black Ferns: 16 wins, Canada: 0 wins

Last meeting: June 12, 2022, Auckland: Black Ferns 28 Canada 0