Black Ferns prop Tanya Kalounivale banned for dangerous tackle

Tanya Kalounivale, left, pictured playing for Chiefs Manawa this year, has been suspended for a dangerous tackle.

Black Ferns prop Tanya Kalounivale has copped a three-match suspension for a dangerous tackle.

Kalounivale was cited in the aftermath of New Zealand’s Pacific Four win against the USA in Ottawa a fortnight ago, before fronting an independent judicial committee this week.

While Kalounivale’s dangerous tackle went unpunished during the match, the committee deemed it met the red card threshold, and carried a mandatory mid-range sanction (six weeks).

Having considered the mitigating factors, her ban was reduced by 50%.

Kalounivale will miss Waikato’s Farah Palmer Cup games against Hawke’s Bay, Counties Manukau and Auckland.

Her suspension follows that of halfback Iritana Hohaia, who was red carded in the second minute of the same match for a high shot.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Black Ferns halfback Iritana Hohaia.

Having accepted that foul play occurred and that it warranted a red card, Hohaia also copped a three-match suspension after a 50% reduction due to mitigating factors.

She will miss Taranaki’s games Farah Palmer Cup games against Otago and Tasman, but will be available to face Northland on August 12 if she completes the World Rugby Coaching Intervention Programme.