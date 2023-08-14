No Eden Park for WXV1, as England get crack at Black Ferns 'redemption' at Mt Smart

The Black Ferns will meet England for the first time since their epic World Cup final on November 4 in Auckland.

England will be gunning for World Cup “redemption” when they face the Black Ferns in the final game of the inaugural WXV tournament in New Zealand, though won't get that crack back at the stadium where history unfolded in such thrilling fashion last November.

With World Rugby on Monday unveiling the draw for WXV1 in New Zealand, to be played at Sky Stadium in Wellington, Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin and Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland over consecutive weekends between October 20-21 and November 3-4, it was soon apparent there would be no Eden Park rematch, with the iconic Auckland ground left out of the loop.

That by all accounts was disappointing for those who run the Auckland super stadium, which hosted a memorable World Cup final won 34-31 by the New Zealanders over England last November 12, if not for Black Ferns director of rugby Allan Bunting who shrugged off the venue switch-up as a quirk of the modern sporting environment.

“I understand what’s going on,” said Bunting of the Eden Park sidestep. “It’s something to do with advertising and sponsorship. We’re grateful to be playing at a pretty cool stadium (Mt Smart). It’s the Warriors’ home ground, the All Blacks had a test there the other week, and it’s not too far away for our fans. We're just grateful to play in New Zealand and help inspire the next generation.”

The Ferns will face all three teams they met en route to their sixth World Cup triumph, and first on home soil, in the inaugural international event featuring the top six sides in the women’s game.

They open against France, whom they defeated 25-24 in a knife-edge ‘22 semifinal, in Wellington on October 21 and meet Wales over the second weekend of matches in Dunedin. The Ferns rolled past the Welsh 55-3 in the quarterfinals of the World Cup.

Bunting expected England to present as formidable and motivated opponents when they returned to New Zealand.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff The Black Ferns ruled the world in 2022, and will be looking to do so again when the top six sides return.

“Their last experience in this country was pretty tough, and they’ll be coming back for a bit of redemption.” he said. “The women’s game has really evolved. It’s massively exciting to have a mini-World Cup here and an opportunity for us, with a few new players coming in, to see where we are at and where we need to go.”

With some leading players calling it quits after the World Cup, others returning to the sevens fold and star wing Ayesha Leti-I'iga going down with a season-ending knee injury, there has been a freshening of the talent at the top end of the New Zealand women’s game.

That left the new director of rugby reinforcing an important message to his leading players around the Farah Palmer Cup provincial competition which is now in full swing.

“We put real pressure on for FPC,” he said. “It’s not a time to clock off and ease our way back into it. When you’re a Black Fern, you’re always a Black Fern, so it’s about having an impact and inspiring teams when they go back.

“We don’t have much time to prepare (for WXV) ... Intensity is going to be important and being a professional rugby player is not something you just do when you’re playing tests. It’s a lifestyle. We’ve got our eye on everyone, and there’s some amazing talent coming through.”

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Ruby Tui will be keen to have another crack at France in the WXV1 competition in Octopber adn November.

And one familiar face returning in the form of World Cup standout Rugby Tui, now back from her US sabbatical and strutting her stuff for Counties Manukaa in the FPC. In her first XVs game since the final on Friday (a 35-10 defeat to Auckland), Tui rather eased her way back, as young opposite Angelica Vahai cooked her for a hat-trick of tries.

With some unions reportedly pushing back on the special release Tui required to line up in the NPC, Bunting fended off suggestions of a downside to his wing’s return.

“She brings a special kind of energy,” he said. “I know she’s gone away and done some stuff for herself to fill her cup. But she’s excited to get back into the team. I think everyone wants Ruby back here playing for her country.”

Bunting talked about women’s rugby having the opportunity to build on the wave of enthusiasm and interest created by last year’s World Cup, about the desire to build depth with a fresh new wave of talent and to encourage his Ferns to play with freedom, expression and belief.

But he’s also aware of the challenge coming from highly motivated France and England outfits. “Through the Six Nations we’ve seen them change and play a little wider, and spread the ball more. The women’s game is evolving, and we’re going to see teams playing right across the field.”

WXV1 draw: Sky Stadium, Wellington: October 20, England v Australia 7pm; October 21, Canada v Wales 4pm; New Zealand v France 7pm. Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin: October 27, England v Canada; October 28, New Zealand v Wales, 4pm; France v Australia 7pm. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland: Nov 3, Australia v Wales 7pm; Nov 4, France v Canada 4pm; New Zealand v England 7pm.