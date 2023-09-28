Charmaine Smith returns for first Black Ferns test since 2019 after retiring from neck injury

Charmaine Smith has been recalled by the Black Ferns after impressing for the Chiefs.

O’Reilly Cup: Black Ferns v Australia; Where: FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton; When: Saturday, 4:35pm; Live coverage: Sky Sport 1, live updates on Stuff from 4:15pm.

Charmaine Smith will play her first Black Ferns test in more than four years after she was forced to retire in 2020 because of a neck injury.

The 32-year-old will start at lock against Australia in Hamilton on Saturday when the Black Ferns play their first test at home since winning last year’s Rugby World Cup.

The Chiefs Manawa and Northland forward retired on medical advice after a neck problem left her at risk of a serious spinal injury, but she was given the all-clear to return to play in 2022.

In February of last year, she credited her remarkable rugby comeback to the healing powers of having her first baby. She gave birth to daughter Amīria only four months earlier.

1 NEWS Four uncapped players were named in the Black Ferns' squad for the second O'Reilly Cup test and the inaugural WXV1 (first published on September 11, 2023).

Smith played 27 tests between 2015 and 2019 and was a World Cup winner in 2017. Her last test was against the Wallaroos in Auckland in August 2019.

She was recalled by Black Ferns coach Allan Bunting after an impressive season for the Chiefs in Super Rugby Aupiki. She played at blindside flanker but is primarily a lock.

Another returning player for Saturday’s O’Reilly Cup test is Blues and Auckland playmaker Patricia Maliepo, who has been named at fullback, with Renee Holmes unavailable because of a shoulder injury.

The 20-year-old Maliepo played three tests in 2021 but didn’t get an opportunity last year because of concussion issues. She wasn’t picked for the World Cup squad.

There is no place in the 23 for another returnee, star outside back Ruby Tui, with Katelyn Vahaakolo and Mererangi Paul starting on the wings for their third caps.

Uncapped Matatū and Canterbury winger Martha Mataele is on the bench for her potential test debut, as well as Blues and Auckland prop Chryss Viliko and Hurricanes and Manawatū loose forward Layla Sae.

Sylvia Brunt and Amy du Plessis will resume their promising midfield combination and talismanic co-captain Ruahei Demant starts with Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu at halfback.

Their other leader, Kennedy Simon, will play her first test in her hometown in an established loose forward trio with Alana Bremner and Liana Mikaele Tu’u.

Maiakawanakaulani Roos starts with Smith in the second row and Georgia Ponsonby is the preferred hooker between props Krystal Murray and Amy Rule.

AT A GLANCE

Black Ferns: Patricia Maliepo, Mererangi Paul, Amy du Plessis, Logo-I-Pulotu Lemapu Atai'i (Sylvia) Brunt, Katelyn Vahaakolo, Ruahei Demant (co-capt), Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu; Liana Mikaele Tu’u, Kennedy Simon (co-capt), Alana Bremner, Charmaine Smith, Maiakawanakaulani Roos, Amy Rule, Georgia Ponsonby, Krystal Murray. Reserves: Luka Connor, Chryss Viliko, Tanya Kalounivale, Lucy Jenkins, Layla Sae, Iritana Hohaia, Rosie Kelly, Martha Mataele.