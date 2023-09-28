Rugby: Black Ferns name team to play Australia in Hamilton

O’Reilly Cup: Black Ferns v Australia; Where: FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton; When: Saturday, 4:35pm. Live coverage: Sky Sport 1, live updates on Stuff from 4:05pm.

Black Ferns coaches Allan Bunting, Steve Jackson, Mike Delany and Tony Christie have named their team to play Australia in the O’Reilly Cup match in Hamilton on Saturday.

The Black Ferns will be led by co-captains Ruahei Demant and Kennedy Simon.

With 27 caps to her name, Northland lock Charmaine Smith returns for the first time since 2019.

In-form Auckland Storm utility back Patricia Maliepo will join Smith in the starting XV, in her first start of the 2023 season.

“We know that the Wallaroos will have progressed since we faced them in Brisbane during the opening game of the Pacific Four Series,’’ Black Ferns director of rugby Bunting said.

“We are aware of the challenge they provide, our wāhine have been working hard to be well prepared and ready for this weekend.”

This will be the Black Ferns' first Test on home soil this year, and their final fixture before embarking on the inaugural WXV1 Tournament.

Black Ferns: Patricia Maliepo, Mererangi Paul, Amy du Plessis, Logo-I-Pulotu Lemapu Atai'i (Sylvia) Brunt, Katelyn Vahaakolo, Ruahei Demant (co-captain), Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu, Liana Mikaele Tu’u, Kennedy Simon (co-captain), Alana Bremner, Charmaine Smith, Maiakawanakaulani Roos, Amy Rule, Georgia Ponsonby, Krystal Murray. Reserves: Luka Connor, Chryss Viliko, Tanya Kalounivale, Lucy Jenkins, Layla Sae, Iritana Hohaia, Rosie Kelly, Martha Mataele.