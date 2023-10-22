Black Ferns wear white and see red against Les Bleues in WXV 1 defeat

A red card for prop Chryss Viliko hurt New Zealand as they lost to France in Wellington.

At Sky Stadium, Wellington: France 18 (Émilie Boulard, Cyrielle Banet tries; Morgane Bourgeois con, 2 pen) Black Ferns 17 (Liana Mikaele-Tu'u, Katelyn Vahaakolo tries; Renee Holmes con, pen; Ruahei Demant con). HT: 15-7.

Red card: Chryss Viliko 63min.

It has been a long time since the Black Ferns last tasted defeat.

It has been much longer since they wore white jerseys.

The world champions’ 16-match winning streak came to a halt at Sky Stadium in Wellington on Saturday night when they fell to an agonising 18-17 defeat to France in their first match of the new WXV 1 tournament.

It was a reverse of last year's Rugby World Cup semifinal, when the Black Ferns escaped with a one-point win after a grandstand finish.

The Black Ferns were forced to play catch up for most of the match on Saturday after France scored from an intercept try inside the first six minutes.

They managed to cut France’s lead to one when winger Katelyn Vaha'akolo scored a late try but replacement prop Chryss Viliko’s red card midway through the second-half left them with too much work to do.

It was an unusual sight to see the Black Ferns produce an error-ridden display and lose given their recent run of results, but it was an even bigger surprise to see the team run out in white jerseys at home.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images France winger Emilie Boulard sprints clear of Black Ferns fullback Renee Holmes.

In the immediate aftermath, some Black Ferns’ fans took to social media and jokingly blamed the result on the curse of the away kit.

It was a reference to one of the All Blacks’ most infamous defeats, when they wore grey jerseys and suffered a shock defeat to France in the quarterfinals of the 2007 men’s World Cup.

But the colour change could not be blamed for throwing an intercept pass, slipping off easy tackles and a costly moment of ill-discipline which resulted in Viliko’s 63rd-minute red card.

“We were our own worst enemies today,” co-captain Kennedy Simon conceded.

The Black Ferns wore white against France on Saturday to avoid clashing with the opposition’s navy blue, which is a much darker number than they wore last year.

Simon admitted it felt strange playing in their ‘away’ uniform.

Simon has been playing for the Black Ferns since 2019 and said she could not recall ever wearing anything other than black.

The team worked out that it had been some 30 years since the Black Ferns played in white.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Katelyn Vaha'akolo is swarmed by teammates after scoring a late try for the Black Ferns.

“It’s different,” Simon said. “We were talking to [former Black Fern and head of women’s high performance] Hannah Porter and she was trying to remember.

“But no matter what colour it is, it’s always the same. We’ve just got to make sure we do a good number in it and leave it in a better place for the next person.”

The reason the Black Ferns wore their alternative uniform and not France is because they were nominated as “team B” after a pre-game coin toss, which is common practice at major World Rugby events.

Despite hosting the new six-team tournament, the onus was on New Zealand to wear white so their traditional black jerseys did not clash with France, rather than the other way around.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Referee Hollie Davidson talks to co-captain Kennedy Simon before showing a red card to Chryss Viliko.

A similar thing happened at the men’s World Cup this year. Hosts France wore white in their opening game against the All Blacks.

The ironic thing about the Black Ferns wearing white, which coach Allan Bunting was quick to point out when this topic came up in the post-match press conference, was that they actually had a black fern on their jerseys.

“It is a black fern though,” Bunting said.

The logo is white on their traditional black jerseys.

The Black Ferns will be back in black for their remaining two WXV 1 matches, against Wales in Dunedin next Saturday and England in Auckland the following weekend.

Wales were beaten 42-22 by Canada in their first match.