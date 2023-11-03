Black Ferns playmaker Ruahei Demant in contention for women's first

Black Ferns playmaker Ruahei Demant in action against Wales in Dunedin last weekend.

Black Ferns playmaker Ruahei Demant is in contention to become the first player to win World Rugby’s women’s 15s player of the year award multiple times.

Demant is one of four nominees announced by World Rugby ahead of the awards ceremony, which will be held after the world champion Black Ferns face England in their WXV1 match at Auckland’s Mt Smart Stadium on Saturday night.

The New Zealand No 10 won the award in the aftermath of the Black Ferns’ World Cup triumph last year, and will go back-to-back if she can fend off England’s Abby Dow and Marlie Packer, and France’s Gabrielle Vernier.

That’s easier said than done, particularly with England captain Packer scoring a 2023-best 11 tries on the year.

Less than a week after All Black Ardie Savea was named best men’s 15s player in 2023, and wing Mark Telea won breakthrough player of the year, Demant isn’t the only Black Fern in contention.

Mererangi Paul and Katelyn Vahaakolo have been nominated for women’s breakthrough player of the year, while Paul’s try against Canada in July is one of four up for best try scored in 2023.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Black Fern Mererangi Paul scores against Wales in Dunedin last weekend.

Women’s 15s player of the year

Ruahei Demant (New Zealand)

Abby Dow (England)

Marlie Packer (England)

Gabrielle Vernier (France)

Women’s 15s breakthrough player of the year

Carla Arbez (France)

Francesca McGhie (Scotland)

Mererangi Paul (New Zealand)

Katelyn Vahaakolo (New Zealand)

Try of the year

Sofia Stefan (Italy, v Ireland on 15 April)

Charlotte Escudero (France, v Wales on 23 April)

Zoe Aldcroft (England, v France on 29 April)

Mererangi Paul (New Zealand, v Canada on 8 July)