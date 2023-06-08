Why 1976 All Blacks prop Bill Bush felt ‘racially targeted’ by South African rivals and refs

The following is an abridged extract from Billy Bush: A Front Row View on Life written by Bill Bush with Phil Gifford.

At the time I was selected for the 1976 All Blacks tour of South Africa I found the whole idea of apartheid abhorrent, but I wasn’t fully aware of what was going on there. So even though I suspected our tour would be a disturbing and unsettling experience in many ways, I still wanted to go.

I decided to be deliberately provocative towards the apartheid regime while I was there.

How? By showing how our team, which included five Māori players, Sid Going, Kent Lambert, Bill Osborne, Tane Norton and me, and one Samoan, Bryan Williams, could stuff the Springboks in front of their own fans.

I have no regrets, even though the Springboks won the series 3–1. I’m glad I went and believe I played a part in undermining apartheid in South Africa by being Māori and not signing on as an ‘Honorary White’ as All Blacks in 1970 had to.

At the time we were all strongly criticised by anti-apartheid protestors in New Zealand about the tour going ahead. There was pressure in the media, and I found myself singled out by activists like Trevor Richards and John Minto, who wanted me to pull out.

But I wanted to find out personally what it was like in South Africa, so I shrugged off the criticism, busted my guts training for the tour, running around the Port Hills of Christchurch in cold southerlies, and focused on my goal of being in the All Blacks and sticking it to the South Africans. As I saw it, I was not likely to get the opportunity again.

The dispute came right to my workplace. Union delegates from Borthwicks Freezing Works (as it had been renamed) had just been up to China as guests of the Communist Party there, and when they got back home had written on the works’ noticeboard, ‘China YES. . . South Africa NO’.

A mate and I went into the Belfast Hotel midweek after rugby training, and the local union secretary yelled down the bar to me, ‘If you go on the tour to South Africa you won’t have a job when you get back!’

‘They can stick the job sideways then,’ was all I said, and my mate told the Union Secretary to keep his trap shut. The secretary jumped up to take my mate on, and my mate decked him.

Staff Photographer Billy Bush with Kent Lambert during an internal air flight on the 1976 tour of South Africa.

Back at the works, my workmates got behind me with a notice that read, ‘If Bill Bush is not reinstated when he comes home from South Africa, then the union secretary is fired!’

Before we flew out for South Africa from Auckland, we stayed in a hotel in the inner city, near the university. We had a lot of protestors outside, and we’d go and talk to them. Good on them for their patience in listening and for their belief that any form of racial discrimination is wrong.

We were escorted to Auckland airport by the police, and, because we weren’t allowed entry to Australia, flew to South Africa via Singapore, Athens, Lisbon, and Abuja in Nigeria.

From Abuja our South African Airways plane was escorted by South African Air Force Mirage jet fighters to the skies over Johannesburg, where we were accompanied in to Jan Smuts Airport by three new jumbo jets. When we stepped off the plane that Sunday we were welcomed by around 10,000 supporters. I’d never experienced anything quite like this before. It was very emotional.

The first thing that struck me about our hotel at East London, where we prepared for the opening game, was that there weren’t any non-white people working behind the bars or serving customers. They were all out the back in the kitchen or employed as gardeners.

The impression was that they were being kept out of the way, so they’d have no contact with us.

We’d been given a quantity of small silver fern pins to give away while on tour, so Bruce Robertson and I started sneaking into the kitchen to hand out a few pins. The white staff and management obviously didn’t like this, so we thought it diplomatic to give a few away to them as well.

In East London there were a lot of Coloured South Africans who would hang around Bryan Williams and me wanting our autographs and inviting us to their homes. Stepping across the line, we visited a couple of their homes without the knowledge of our team management or, we thought, the South African authorities.

They wanted their story heard about what the apartheid regime had been doing to them. It became a regular appeal from many throughout the tour. I would always take the time to visit their homes when I could but, unfortunately, I was not in any position to do much about their country’s apartheid policies.

South African rugby officials would tell our coach, JJ Stewart, that I was only there to play rugby, and that my walk-about visits needed to be reined in. They must have had their goons tailing me. JJ passed the message along, but I suspect he didn’t care, as he had no time for any of their racist demands either.

Throughout the tour, there were many other controversial and provocative things that happened on and off the field. I had my share of fun getting under the skin of any noticeably biased White South Africans. As it turned out there were not many non-white spectators at most of the games, no doubt because they had not been allocated, or could not get, tickets, but there would be up to 50,000 Whites.

Staff Photographer A Xhosa tribeswoman finds two customers in Bruce Robertson and Billy Bush, right, on the 1976 All Blacks tour to South Africa.

Fourteen days before we played our first game in East London, Soweto township in Johannesburg had erupted in violent protests. Known as the Soweto Uprising, it was a series of demonstrations and protests led by Black students, triggered by the introduction of Afrikaans as the language to be used at Black schools.

The uprising was occurring as we were on our way to South Africa. It was during the trip over that JJ Stewart, who had been a parliamentary candidate for Labour in New Zealand, had brought up the issue of doing the haka at games in South Africa with me. He had not really wanted to go on the tour in the first place, as he actively disliked the South African regime.

‘What do you think about us doing the haka at the start of each game?’ he asked. I said, ‘What a great idea, but I thought their lot didn’t want us doing a native war dance on their land.’

‘Oh, well, if they don’t like us doing our haka we can all simply go home,’ was JJ’s firm reply.

He then said, ‘They won’t want that, though, not with the crowds they’ll be getting for our games.’

So he knew the South Africans didn’t want us performing any Māori haka, but he wasn’t going to see us being insulted either, or being made to feel like second-class citizens. To his credit he encouraged us to train to do the Māori challenge properly before our games.

A lot of our players were hesitant, having not done it before. They also knew that the White South Africans would be upset with us performing it in their country. For me it made training for it, and particularly doing it in front of them, even sweeter.

A few of the great All Blacks of all time experienced racism when New Zealand Rugby stopped them from touring South Africa because they were Māori. The NZ government has never apologised for their role allowing South Africa to ban the Māori players from three tours. Source: video clips from TVNZ/Spectrum Communications.

Our Māori boys and Bryan Williams taught the others to do the haka in the corridor of our hotel. The other guests and people who worked there must have wondered what the hell was going on.

At a welcoming civic cocktail party the mayor of East London, Joe Yazbek, told us that surveys indicated the majority of all races were in favour of mixed sport and that it only remained for the government to catch up.

On the other hand, Norman Middleton, the president of the South African Council on Sport, reckoned that by touring we had set back multiracial sport in South Africa by at least 25 years.

He championed boycotting South African sport as the solution. Middleton said there were ministers in the government led by Prime Minister John Vorster who would only allow mixed sport ‘over their dead bodies’.

I have to say that over the next 14 weeks on tour it didn’t seem to me that a majority of White South Africans wanted sport opened up to all races.

Before I’d even played a game in South Africa, I was singled out by Rapport, the Afrikaner Sunday paper, as ‘the meanie no Springbok could hope to tame’. They referred to me as a ‘dirty player’ and a ‘hatchet man, kicker, gouger, scratcher and biter’. This upset both our management and me quite a bit and in a follow-up interview that a female feature writer wanted to undertake, JJ Stewart sat through it with me.

Being dark-skinned, it was becoming obvious, even at this early stage, that every game I was selected to play in would likely involve a bit of biff, with the White South Africans blatantly out to get me. I was not wrong. Mind you, I gave as good as I got, and a bit more when I was targeted.

The mindset of some Springboks was revealed when loose forward Jan Ellis, a Springbok star for many years, refused to captain a mixed-race team called the South African Invitation XV in the fourth match of the tour.

Staff Photographer/Stuff Bill Bush charges up field in South Africa in 1976.

Then there was the refereeing. My first game on tour was against Eastern Province in Port Elizabeth. We won 28–15, but I wasn’t really happy with how I’d played, and I was staggered by some of the behaviour of referee Piet Robbertse.

In the 71st minute Eastern Province’s Tiekie Transell illegally picked the ball out of our second row to score. Referee Robbertse seemed oblivious to the obvious indiscretion. But we didn’t get to ask, ‘What the hell, ref?’ as he was too busy mouthing off for us to get a word in edgeways.

He lectured us through the whole game and at one stage penalised us seven times in 10 minutes. To me it was obvious we were playing 16 men. Basically, he was a bloody cheat.

So right from my first game there I was left with the distinct impression that the refereeing had been suspect, there was a win-at-all-costs mentality, the standard of rugby in South Africa was high, and all our games were likely to be hard and uncompromising. So it would prove.

After the game in Port Elizabeth, at the suggestion of JJ Stewart, I invited four Coloured girls, who we’d met at our hotel, to come to a function that night. They came to the venue, but then felt it wasn’t worth the risk to try to get in. ‘If we’re caught, we’re likely to be arrested and beaten.’

I told them that if they didn’t say anything we could get away with it. I sneaked them in by telling the doorman they were Māori supporters from New Zealand. ‘What are Māori?’ he asked.

‘They’re New Zealanders,’ I replied. So, the four of them warily came into the function with me. Thankfully, as the night went on no one gave a hoot.

* * *

The general prediction before the first test in Durban was that the Springboks would dominate in the forwards, but the All Blacks would be better at keeping the ball alive in the backs.

Surprisingly, it panned out differently. Our forward pack outmuscled the Springboks, but the Springboks outplayed us in the backline, eventually winning, 16–7. It was a shock to us as players (I was on the sideline watching that day) and a disappointment to our coaching staff. Before the game we genuinely thought we’d have the measure of the Springboks.

My efforts to spend time in forbidden areas with Coloured and Black South Africans were starting to be closed down, in as gentle but firm a way as possible, by JJ Stewart. He told me the South African authorities didn’t like me poking my nose into what they considered to be their business. I didn’t give a toss, but I asked JJ what would happen if the South African Rugby Union complained further, and he said, ‘Well, I guess we’ll have to go home.’ So, to play the game we’d come to play he was quietly reminding me that my escapades needed to be temporarily knocked on the head. I swallowed my pride and I tried to comply, but it was bloody awful.

Just four days after the test we played Western Transvaal at Potchefstroom, where the British built their first concentration camp in the Transvaal for Boer women, children and elderly men during the South African War of 1899–1902.

The Western Transvaal side had a hooker who we’d been warned liked to use his fists.

During the game someone stood on our lock, Frank Oliver, in a ruck. With Frank’s eyes blazing, and a bit of blood running down his cheek, he asked me, ‘Did you see who did that?’ I immediately replied that it had been their No. 2. Frank waited for the next scrum. ‘Kingi, move your arse across,’ and with that he came up with an almighty uppercut that caught their hooker fair on the nose. His head popped out of the scrum with his nose at right angles. To give him his dues he stayed on, and he even shook Frank’s hand after the game.

* * *

Snow fell the day before the second test, but the atmosphere the next day at Free State Stadium, packed with 71,000 screaming Springbok fans, was white hot.

Stepping away from our notion that test matches should be won with total rugby, we had a conservative game plan that involved creating pressure at set piece and at the breakdowns, screwing the scrums, repeatedly kicking for position, defending like hell, and playing the game in the opposition’s half of the field.

Sid Going was superb on the day, setting up a Joe Morgan try and a drop kick by Doug Bruce with two outstanding reverse passes. The pass to Bruce, under intense pressure, was actually thrown between Sid’s legs. Perhaps his greatest contribution, though, was keeping the Boks under pressure with long, raking, rolling kicks down the touchline.

Staff photographer/Stuff Bill Bush, left, in action in the 1983 All Blacks trial.

Our pack played well as a unit, repeatedly upsetting the Springbok scrum on their put-in, giving their halfback only scraps to use. The true test, within this test, for us came between the fifth and the 20th minutes of the second half when the Boks started to stage a bit of a comeback. But our senior players all stepped up.

It still could have all been lost 16 minutes from time when their big flanker Boland Coetzee went charging for the corner from broken play. A try seemed inevitable, yet out of nowhere Peter Whiting emerged, driving Coetzee out across the touchline a metre from the corner flag.

It was a perfect example of Whiting’s courage and the whole team’s do-or-die attitude that day.

While we triumphed 15–9, following the game we were hardly in a celebratory mood. I could tell that Andy Leslie’s reaction was one of relief more than anything, when he threw up after the game. He’d been too worried about losing to be hugely happy about winning.

Most South African people I have met over the years have been very nice but some, including some of their players in 1976, were downright arrogant. Several would not attend after-match functions mainly due, I suspect, to their administration, their need to win and racial attitude. Their test sides certainly never came to any functions at our hotels. The Afrikaners had their Dutch Reformed Church and rugby, and that was their way of life.

Being darker skinned than most of the other All Blacks, I always had it in the back of my mind that I was not the White South Africans’ favourite colour so, yes, I had generally gone out of my way to deliberately stir them up, and it had reached a stage where opposing players were now out to get me in every game.

The articles in the Pretoria papers added petrol to a fire already burning.

* * *

After playing nine games on the trot before the third test, I was a spectator in Cape Town. I couldn’t convince JJ Stewart that the sprained ankle I had wasn’t bad enough to stop me playing.

It was a brutal contest. Sid Going said it was the toughest test match of his 11-year international career. In the 27th minute Springbok lock ‘Moaner’ van Heerden rucked Peter Whiting’s ear and kicked Sid Going in the head. Sid got up and was straight into him, driving van Heerden down the field with punches to the body. In those days if you got into a scrap, you simply fought your way out! Peter Whiting couldn’t really react, given that his right ear was spouting blood and basically hanging from his head.

One of our main complaints was the behaviour of their new prop forward Johan Strauss.

Not only did he lift Kevin de Klerk in the lineouts, which in those days was against the laws of the game, but he also used illegal and dangerous tactics to constantly collapse scrums on our put-ins. The disruption to the scrum effectively took Sid Going out of the game.

Some might say it had been a good ploy to have our scrum repeatedly collapsed, but a better referee than Gert Bezuidenhout would never have allowed it.

The scrum wasn’t our only issue with him. He was unwilling to take control of the brutal stomping tactics of Moaner van Heerden; the illegal lifting of Kevin de Klerk by Strauss; the glaringly obvious foot-up tactics of their hooker, Piston van Wyk; and to top it off he awarded Springbok fullback Dawie Snyman a drop kick which swung outside the right-hand upright.

Despite it all we still could have won, leading 7–6 after 57 minutes. Then we made a crucial error in judgement. Electing not to play percentage rugby, we spun the ball from a lineout inside our own half. Kit Fawcett raced up from fullback to take the pass at centre from second-five Joe Morgan, with Bruce Robertson running a decoy line. It was the same move that had put us ahead against Northern Transvaal.

But this time Fawcett wasn’t properly balanced as he came in at speed to take it. The ball leapt away from him as he reached for it. Boks’ centre Johan Oosthuizen swooped in and raced 30 metres for the try. The Boks pinned us in our own half in the last quarter and won 15–10.

I played in the next game, against a North-West Cape Invitation XV in Upington, which was a mixture of some brilliant running rugby from both sides and perhaps the worst thuggery we encountered on the whole tour.

By halftime the score was a deceptive 24–7 in our favour due to the brilliance of Bruce Robertson. It was in the second half that the opposition turned to more and more violent tactics in an attempt to unsettle us.

I was prepared to meet fire with fire. But one punch-up, basically an all-in brawl, in the forwards resulted in me accidentally walloping the referee. We were having a ding-dong go when he made the mistake of grabbing me by the shoulder. In the heat of battle I spun round and let him have it fair on the whistle, which was in his mouth.

The reaction from our captain of the day, Alan Sutherland, was immediate. ‘You’ve gone now, you dopey bastard!’ I was wound up and replied, ‘Oh well, too bloody bad!’

Amazingly the Northern Transvaal referee, Schubel O’Reilly (commonly known to us as ‘Screwball O’Reilly’), didn’t order me off. Luckily O’Reilly wasn’t badly hurt, and play stopped while our flanker, Kevin Eveleigh, was carted off to have about 20 stitches down the side of his face.

Reports after the match said the referee had been persuaded by the opposition captain, Herklaas Engelbrecht, not to send me off. Speaking in Afrikaans, he told O’Reilly that I had been provoked. It was nice of him to do so given what the rest of his forwards were up to. Or maybe they just wanted to inflict a bit more punishment on me.

Referee O’Reilly also had a personal reason for not wanting to give me my marching orders.

He sought me out after the game, and said, ‘Billy, if you weren’t my son’s hero, I would have ordered you off.’ I quickly offered him my tie, which he accepted as though it was a gold bar.

Anyway, we beat the buggers 34–17, but we knew we had been through the grinder. There was an ugly incident in the run-up to our match with Griqualand West in Kimberley, the last game before the final test.

JJ Stewart almost lost it completely when he saw the assistant hotel manager, and co-owner of the hotel we were staying at, hurling a young Coloured autograph hunter viciously to the ground in the hotel foyer, just after he had taken a picture of one of the All Blacks. JJ, with his face inches away from the hotel owner, yelled, ‘No man does that to a human being in my presence!’

The situation was eventually resolved in the assistant manager’s office, but a substantial number of Coloured fans were gathered outside and they were clearly unhappy, having watched the incident unfold. Then the police arrived, and the chance of violence went up a notch.

We went outside and mingled with the crowd, signing autographs and generally treating them with acceptance and respect, which thankfully helped defuse the situation.

The atmosphere before the game still felt like a powder-keg ready to explode, which in turn could have sparked more post-match carnage. Luckily the referee, Professor Tinkie Heyns, was not only fair but also firm.

Just minutes into the game he issued stern warnings to both captains, saying he wouldn’t tolerate foul play. He proved to be a man of his word in the 37th minute. Our lock, Frank Oliver, was offside at a maul and was rightly penalised. But then the Griquas flanker, Jimmy Young, who had been in a furious fight with Andy Leslie very early in the game, let fly at Frank. At that precise moment, referee Heyns turned round, saw the incident, and ordered Young off.

We won 26–3, but our display was littered with mistakes. Centre Bruce Robertson was a notable exception, scoring a try, and setting up his wing, Terry Mitchell, for another.

Once again the non-white spectators had sided with the All Blacks, and a full-scale riot erupted at the end of the game when a Coloured supporter, running onto the field trying to get close to his hero, Bryan Williams, was viciously punched by a White South African.

Now it was time for the fourth and final test in the cauldron of Ellis Park in Johannesburg. If we won, we’d leave with a drawn series. JJ Stewart rang the changes, moving first-five Duncan Robertson to fullback in place of Kit Fawcett, recalling Doug Bruce to first-five, and picking me, Tane Norton and Kent Lambert in the front row, the fourth different combination there in four tests.

After what had happened in the third test, it shouldn’t have been a surprise that referee Gert Bezuidenhout would determine the outcome. At the time we were accused of whining about the result, but let me tell you what happened, and you can be the judge.

There were 26 minutes left on the clock, and the game was on a knife edge.

We’d taken an early lead when Sid Going slipped blindside from a scrum and fed the ball to Tane Norton, who freed our flanker Ian Kirkpatrick. Running hard, Kirky sidestepped to his left a few yards from the line and went over close to the corner flag. The Boks’ flyhalf, Gerard Bosch, landed a superb 40-metre drop goal two minutes later, so were just ahead, 4–3.

At the 30-minute mark Going struck again. He slipped around a maul close to the Springboks line, ducking under two attempted tackles to score close to the right-hand touchline. Sid couldn’t land the difficult conversion. We were ahead 8–3.

Just before halftime the Boks scored their only try. Their massive lock Klippies Kritzinger swapped places with No. 8 Morné du Plessis, for a scrum near our line. He surged over for the try, and Bosch converted. We went to the halftime break down 9–8.

Six minutes into the second half Doug Bruce landed a left-foot drop goal to make it 11–8, but two minutes later Bosch landed another penalty, awarded against me, and South Africa regained the lead 12–11.

The big controversies started with 26 minutes to go. From just inside our half Sid Going put Bryan Williams into space. Williams chipped ahead, and flanker Kevin Eveleigh regathered the ball. Inside the Springboks’ half he threw a long basketball-like pass to Bruce Robertson who was running at full tilt. Bruce chipped ahead, with the ball bouncing and sitting up neatly about a metre from the goal-line.

He had a clear run to the ball, for a certain try. But just before Bruce could get to the ball Boks’ fullback Ian Robertson grabbed him around the shoulders in an illegal tackle. There was just time for the other South African centre, Peter Whipp, to get to the ball and dot it down behind the goal-line.

There was no question that Bruce had been tackled without the ball. Referee Bezuidenhout knew it and awarded a penalty against Whipp. But when our captain Andy Leslie appealed for a penalty try, Bezuidenhout turned him down.

Here’s what the International Rugby Law book said at the time: ‘A penalty try shall be awarded between the posts if, due to obstruction, foul play, or misconduct by the defending team, a try would probably have been scored.’

Hell, even Dr Danie Craven, the president of the South African Rugby Board, said that night it should have been a penalty try. So, four points, possibly six points, lost through a blatant error by the referee.

But Bryan Williams kicked the goal from the penalty, and we clung to our 14–12 lead until the last minute, when the next incident occurred. This one was very personal for me.

Bezuidenhout blasted on his whistle and awarded a penalty to the Springboks for a supposed infringement by me in the lineout. I was hopping mad. I’d been nowhere near the ball, and nor had I caused any offence. My protestations, however, mattered little as Gerald Bosch kicked the penalty to hand South Africa a 15–14 victory and a 3–1 series win.

On the field I made a comment to the All Blacks around me that I still stand by. ‘What do you think they penalised me for? The ball went down the back. It must be because I am not their favourite colour.’

The referee had run out of ideas and if it hadn’t been me, I suspect it would have been someone else. I hadn’t done anything wrong, other than being brown on a tour where several of the referees, like Bezuidenhout, cheated. That about sums it up. I am still brassed off about that decision as we should have drawn that series, for sure.

I’d been roughed up a bit in our previous games, by opposition players who had been out to get me, but their rough play hadn’t hurt me like that last penalty did. I was bitter about being blamed and that they’d got us in the end by targeting me in particular.

Bryan Williams would later say that the All Blacks had received several dubious calls against us throughout that tour. ‘I wasn’t aware at the time that Billy was particularly targeted,’ Williams said, ‘but in general the decisions went against us because apartheid was at its height back then and the Afrikaner nation had to be seen to be superior. They certainly couldn’t lose to a side that contained Māori players.’

Because South African rugby had always been the prerogative of Whites, and because the majority of Whites were Afrikaners, the philosophies of their rugby union and of their ruling National party went hand in hand. As a result, the majority of the 75,000 who had crammed into Ellis Park had been cheering for something much more than a rugby match.

I didn’t attend the after-match function. I’d had enough, and to be blunt, I felt they could stick their country where the sun don’t shine.

The last word should go to the referee who awarded that penalty against me, Gert Bezuidenhout. He came and saw us off from Johannesburg Airport the following day, and we had him on not only about his decision but a lot of others he made throughout the tour. His response was simple.

‘Listen boys. You can go to your home, but I have to live here!’

Extracted from Billy Bush: A Front Row View on Life written by Bill Bush with Phil Gifford. Out now ($39.99 RRP, Upstart Press)