England's Eddie Jones, Owen Farrell blasted by former Ireland forward

The Six Nations may have been halted by the coronavirus outbreak, but the big hits keep coming off the field.

Former Ireland rugby player Alan Quinlan has labelled England as "the most unlikeable team in recent memory" to be likely champions and called coach Eddie Jones and captain Owen Farrell "a loose-lipped general and a petulant first lieutenant".

Writing in the Belfast Telegraph, Quinlan said England were a good side but the way they played was "spraying lighter fluid across a game that is already engaged in its fair share of fire-fighting."

GETTY IMAGES England coach Eddie Jones.

The 27-test loose forward, who retired in 2011, feels England push boundaries on violence, goad opponents and question the integrity of referees.

"Jones is comfortable playing the villain and it's become increasingly obvious that his players are too, with Owen Farrell, his skipper, one of the best in the world on his day, the offspring of the Irish head coach, now his chief sidekick," Quinlan wrote.

He pilloried Jones for saying opponents France should expect "absolute brutality" ahead of their Six Nations clash earlier this season, after teenage French player Nicolas Chauvin died in late 2018 after breaking his neck in a tackle in a game.

GETTY IMAGES England captain Owen Farrell looks to offload against Ireland during the 2020 Six Nations match.

​Quinlan also felt Jones calling the sending off of Manu Tulilagi in the recent clash against Wales "absolute rubbish" was disrespectful to Kiwi ref Ben O'Keeffe and damaging to a game trying to limit head injuries.

GETTY IMAGES Eddie Jones and his defeated England side after the Rugby World Cup 2019 final loss to South Africa.

"A good captain shouldn't be giving away four penalties in 24 minutes - why do you think I was near the end of the queue for leadership roles in my playing days? A good captain shouldn't be heard screeching loudest on the referee's mic, shoving Dan Biggar from behind while both are chasing a ball at full pelt, or getting repeatedly pinged for high shots.

"I was a pain in the backside to play against at times but the likes of Farrell and Maro Itoje have taken the commitment to provocation to an entirely different level."

Quinlan received a 12-week ban in 2009 for making contact to the eye area of an opponent during a Cup semifinal and subsequently missed the British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa.

​Quinlan wrote that Jones's England side have shown in the Six Nations a clear intention to push the boundaries of aggression, bordering on violent behaviour.

"It may well be a reaction to getting pushed around the park by the Springboks in Yokohama four months ago but whatever the cause, it needs to be addressed."